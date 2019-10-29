Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kacey Musgraves and More Join Performers Lineup at CMAs 2019

Country’s biggest stars are hitting the stage at the CMA Awards — and some dynamic duos are set to collab!

The Country Music Association has announced the second set of artists who will perform at the annual awards show, which will take place on Nov. 13.

Brothers Osborne will hit the stage with Brooks & Dunn — who were recently inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame — for the 18-time CMA Award-winning duo’s hit song “Hard Workin’ Man.” TJ and John Osborne, who are nominated four times this year, are the reigning CMA vocal duo of the year.

Blake Shelton will join Brooks, who is nominated for entertainer of the year, to perform their nominated song “Dive Bar.” Shelton, 43, is up for three awards this year.

RELATED: Brooks & Dunn Celebrate the Career They Never Thought Would Last: ‘All You Gotta Do Is Do the Math’

Image zoom Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne and Kacey Musgraves Getty (3)

Kelsea Ballerini, 26, who is nominated for female vocalist of the year, will perform her latest single “homecoming queen?“

Kacey Musgraves, 31, and long-time friend and 10-time CMA award winner Willie Nelson will rock the stage with a heartwarming collaboration that fans didn’t know they needed. Nelson, 86, last performed at the CMAs in 2012 after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ballerini’s pal Halsey, 25, will make her CMA performance debut alongside six-time CMA award winner Lady Antebellum.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Champions Carrie Underwood for CMA Entertainer of the Year: ‘Take It Home’

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and more will also grace the stage.

Previously announced stars include Carrie Underwood — who is hosting Country’s Biggest Night with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton — Pink, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

The award show — airing Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC — will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.