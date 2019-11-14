Kacey Musgraves Jokingly Asks 'Can You Die from a Hangover?' After Double Wins at the CMAs

The country superstar, who was nominated for three awards, won for music video of the year as well as female vocalist of the year
Kacey Musgraves had a big night on Wednesday — and she was still feeling it the morning after.
Hours after winning two awards at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards, the 31-year-old singer joked about having maybe had a few too many drinks the night before.
“Can you die from a hangover?” she tweeted. “Asking for a friend who is actually me.”
At the CMAs, Musgraves — who already picked up four Grammy awards earlier this year — won for music video of the year for “Rainbow” as well as the prize for female vocalist of the year.
RELATED: A Blake Shelton-Miranda Lambert ‘Bygones’ Moment? What You Didn’t See on TV at the 2019 CMAs
While accepting the award for female vocalist, Musgraves touched on the importance of the “female creative spirit” in the world.
“Words can’t express just how meaningful and truly unbelievable this past couple of years have been,” Musgraves said. “But ultimately I just want to say that I feel that the female creative spirit and female energy is really needed right now, it’s really important, I feel like it’s something that Earth needs.”
“So whether it’s me that’s up here or any of the other women in this category, I just think that it’s a beautiful thing and I’m very appreciative,” Musgraves continued. “Thank you so much, I love country music. I have an amazing team; they work their asses off,” she added.
Check out PEOPLE’s full CMA Awards coverage to get the latest news on country music’s biggest night.During the night, Musgraves also got a chance to perform with fellow Texan, and friend, Willie Nelson.
Their mutual affection was on display after their “Rainbow Connection” duet, when Musgraves blew a kiss to Nelson. In a sweet moment that viewers at home didn’t see, Nelson went on to blow one back before Musgraves stepped closer to plant an affectionate kiss on the country legend’s cheek.
RELATED: Glitz, Glamour and Glitter! See the Best and Boldest Style Moments at the 2019 CMA Awards
Bringing along a special date for the big night, Musgraves walked the red carpet with supermodel Gigi Hadid — who hasn’t been shy about showering the country singer with love online.
Musgraves wore a glittering yellow sequin gown with feather trim, while the supermodel opted for a sleeveless white turtleneck gown with matching Western-inspired boots.
The country star was also up for song of the year, although the award went to Luke Combs for “Beautiful Crazy.”
The 53rd annual Country Music Association Awards aired Wednesday night on ABC.