Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having a date night in Nashville!

The couple attended the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee just days after they both won trophies at the People’s Choice Awards.

Stefani, who is mom to sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and 5-year-old Apollo, wowed in a black gown that featured a white triangle pattern and a large shoulder pouf that wrapped around her neck. The “Hollaback Girl” singer, 50, completed the look with a high top knot and signature red lipstick.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE’s former Sexiest Man Alive, 43, matched his girlfriend’s all-black ensemble with one of his own, complete with a black tie. He will join Garth Brooks, who is nominated for entertainer of the year, on stage to perform their nominated song, “Dive Bar.”

Early in the night, Shelton picked up the award for single of the year for “God’s Country.” He’s nominated for an additional two trophies.

Four years after news first broke that Shelton and Stefani were dating, their relationship is still going strong.

On Sunday, The Voice coaches both gave sweet shout-outs to each other in their People’s Choice Awards acceptance speeches. Stefani, named the second-ever Fashion Icon, called her boyfriend a ”babe,” telling him, ”I love you so much.”

And after Shelton he won the country star of 2019 award, he told Stefani, ”I love the s— out of you!” — as she was laughing in the audience.

Recently, the country singer joked about his romance with Stefani, calling it more “shocking” than winning the Sexiest Man Alive title.

“If you thought the PEOPLE magazine cover was shocking, mine and Gwen’s relationship is probably the biggest head-scratcher,” he joked to Martina McBride on her Vocal Point podcast, which was previewed exclusively in PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Praises Miranda Lambert as ‘Super Supportive’ — ‘We Lift Each Other Up’

And four years in, he still gets starstruck when he watches his girlfriend perform. ”It gives me goosebumps talking about it because of the impact she had, especially as a female rock, ska, whatever you classify it, as just to have the impact that she has is pretty crazy,” he said.

The 2019 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET.