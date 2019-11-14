One of country’s biggest nights is here!

The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards kicked off Wednesday night with a show-stopping performance from all-stars and this year’s co-hosts Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The trio began the show with a rendition of Parton’s 1987 song, “Those Memories of You,” which she originally recorded with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris for their Trio album.

Soon after, the three women were joined by an all-female group of performers including Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson and The Highwomen’s Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires to perform a medley in homage to the legendary women of country music.

😍 What better way to kick off the #CMAawards tonight than honoring legendary women in Country Music?! Turn on @ABCNetwork now as we continue with one-of-a-kind collaborations & much more! pic.twitter.com/RArJ5nuJPS — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 14, 2019

After “Those Memories of You,” Nettles and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman performed Loretta Lynn’s “You’re Lookin’ at Country.”

The Highwomen and Parton then took it away with a performance of Tammy Wynette’s “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad.” Tucker followed with a performance of her hit, “Delta Dawn.”

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Praises Miranda Lambert as ‘Super Supportive’: ‘We Lift Each Other Up’

Wilson then came out to perform her hit “Redneck Woman” with the women on the stage, and Gale followed with a performance of her hit, “Don’t Make My Brown Eyes Blue.”

Clark then performed her song “Better Things to Do” and Evans performed “Born to Fly” before the medley came to a close with McBride’s “Independence Day.”

In addition to opening the awards show, Underwood is hosting the CMAs for the 12th year in a row. She is joined by co-hosts McEntire, 64, and Parton, 73, a notable difference from past years.

Check out PEOPLE’s full CMA Awards coverage to get the latest news on country music’s biggest night.

Image zoom Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire Mark Seliger/ABC

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About the 2019 CMA Awards

For the last 11 years, Underwood has teamed up with Brad Paisley to co-host the show. In August, Paisley announced that he wouldn’t be hosting the event this year.

But, with a new team of co-hosts, Underwood assured that the show will be filled with plenty of great laughs. “I feel like Dolly and Reba are both so good at those one-liners that just kill,” she said. “I can’t imagine there not being some of those in there.”

Image zoom Isaac Brekken/Getty; eff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Underwood will hit the stage once more for her single “Drinking Alone” from her latest album, Cry Pretty. McEntire will sing her hit song “Fancy,” while Parton will perform a gospel medley with KING & Country and Zach Williams. The trio will get together again to sing “God Only Knows.”

Miranda Lambert and Morris will also show off their vocal prowess. Morris, who is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, will perform her hit “GIRL” while Lambert will sing her single “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards aired live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8pm EST on ABC.