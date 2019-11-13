CMAs 2019: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC
And the winners are…
The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards are airing Wednesday night, and PEOPLE is highlighting the night’s most exciting can’t-miss moments, performances and — of course — winners.
For her 12th year in a year, Carrie Underwood returns to co-host the awards, alongside country music icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.
As for the nominees, Maren Morris leads the pack with six nods, with Brothers Osborne (consisting of brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne) close behind with four nominations. Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood received three nominations each, while Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road” — which was controversially banned from the country charts earlier this year before going on to become the longest-running No. 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 — picked up its own nomination. And in a welcome change, Underwood was listed among the nominees for the top prize in the traditionally male-dominated entertainer of the year category. She’ll go up against Church, Stapleton, Garth Brooks and Keith Urban for the award.
See the complete winners list below.
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Erich Church
GIRL, Maren Morris
Single of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“GIRL,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford (Luke Combs)
“GIRL,” Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin (Maren Morris)
“God’s Country,” Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy (Blake Shelton)
“Rainbow,” Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves (Kacey Musgraves)
“Tequila,” Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds (Dan + Shay)
Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“GIRL,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kasey Musgraves
“Some Of It,” Eric Church
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo/Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
