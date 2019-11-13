CMAs 2019: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

And the winners are…

The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards are airing Wednesday night, and PEOPLE is highlighting the night’s most exciting can’t-miss moments, performances and — of course — winners.

For her 12th year in a year, Carrie Underwood returns to co-host the awards, alongside country music icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

As for the nominees, Maren Morris leads the pack with six nods, with Brothers Osborne (consisting of brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne) close behind with four nominations. Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood received three nominations each, while Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road” — which was controversially banned from the country charts earlier this year before going on to become the longest-running No. 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 — picked up its own nomination. And in a welcome change, Underwood was listed among the nominees for the top prize in the traditionally male-dominated entertainer of the year category. She’ll go up against Church, Stapleton, Garth Brooks and Keith Urban for the award.

See the complete winners list below.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Erich Church

GIRL, Maren Morris

Single of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“GIRL,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford (Luke Combs)

“GIRL,” Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin (Maren Morris)

“God’s Country,” Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy (Blake Shelton)

“Rainbow,” Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila,” Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds (Dan + Shay)

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Music Video of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“GIRL,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kasey Musgraves

“Some Of It,” Eric Church

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo/Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.