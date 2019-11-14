Image zoom Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Colton Underwood is pulling out all the stops with an anniversary surprise for his girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

As the Bachelor alumni’s one-year mark together approaches, Underwood has been planning a surprise trip for Randolph, the whereabouts of which he still kept mum about on the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday.

Randolph, 24, told Entertainment Tonight she’d been stressed over the journey, as she is a “control freak” — and Underwood’s subtle hints that she should pack bathing suits weren’t sufficient.

“I need to know!” she said.

RELATED: Carrie! Dolly! Reba! The Hosts of the 2019 CMA Awards Hit the Red Carpet — Together!

Underwood, 27, joked to Randolph: “We’re going to Alaska! Surprise!”

The former NFL player said that as a “romantic,” he’s really enjoyed planning the trip, and thinks his girlfriend is “gonna love it.”

The trip seems to be a big step for the couple, as traveling together is something Randolph said she’s had to adapt to in their relationship.

Check out PEOPLE’s full CMA Awards coverage to get the latest news on country music’s biggest night.

“I’m such a homebody, he’s a traveler,” she said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve learned [this year]. It’s two different worlds and learning, too. I enjoy traveling now!”

Added Underwood: “We’ve grown more confident into who we are, too, and not letting societal pressures or pressures from the show get to us. … It hasn’t been the easiest year with everything and all the changes, but knowing I have her by my side has been great.”

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Praises Miranda Lambert as ‘Super Supportive’: ‘We Lift Each Other Up’

Though the finale for Underwood’s season of The Bachelor aired in March, the couple will celebrate their one-year anniversary in November, when the show wrapped.

The two have pushed through a famously rocky start (fence jump, anyone?) in which Randolph chose to leave the show, and Underwood fought to get her back.

“I thought I made the right decision in leaving,” Randolph told PEOPLE at the time. “But Colton fought for me. And he has shown me what a healthy relationship looks like.”

The 2019 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET.