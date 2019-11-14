Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Want to 'Make Sure We're Ready' Before Having Kids

Country star Chris Lane and Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell are thinking about expanding their family — but they want the timing to be just right.

The pair, who tied the knot in an intimate garden wedding last month following a whirlwind romance, says they’re waiting for the perfect time to start a family. Their October wedding came less than one year after they went public as a couple. They began cohabitating in March, got engaged in June, and became husband and wife four months later.

“I feel like we do talk about it a lot in terms of timing but we just want to make sure we are ready and it’s like the perfect time,” Bushnell, 29, told Entertainment Tonight at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Timing is critical for the couple. Though their romantic relationship escalated quickly, the couple got off to a slow start. They had been acquaintances since 2015, when they met at a radio event in Austin, Texas. Lane said he “randomly asked” Bushnell in August 2018 to join a group of friends he was gathering for a Bahamas vacation. In the tropical setting, the two recognized their mutual attraction, but Lane threw up a roadblock.

“He talked about how he wanted to be single forever, how he didn’t know if he wanted kids,” Bushnell told ET. “Chris decided to use our entire trip to completely scare me away.”

They weren’t on the same page during their trip to the Bahamas, but since then, the newlyweds rescued a dog together.

“I mean rescuing a dog has been like having a child, it has been really great though, we love him to death,” Lane, 35, added.

But for now, the pair is relishing married life.

“I feel like the luckiest girl,” Bushnell previously told PEOPLE. “We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky.”

“I’ve just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I’m glad that it’s finally here,” Lane told PEOPLE. “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her.”