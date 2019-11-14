All of Country's Hottest Couples on the 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
The Big Little Lies actress supports her husband, who is nominated for both Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.
Brendan Mcloughlin & Miranda Lambert
Somebody call the fire department because Miranda and Brendan are setting off serious sparks! The country singer and former NYPD officer husband wed in January 2019 (and have taken plenty of opportunities to show off their chemistry since!).
Dan & Abby Smyers and Shay & Hannah Mooney
The Dan + Shay duo and their gorgeous wives turned the carpet into a double date! Well, more like a double date plus one: Shay’s wife, Hannah, is pregnant with their second child.
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
The 2019 CMA Awards host with the mostess prepared for hosting the show for a 12th time by posing on the carpet (in her first of 12 looks) with her husband, Mike Fisher.
Carly Pearce & Michael Ray
The newlyweds—they tied the knot in October—hit the red carpet together and showed off their new bling!
Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks
Country’s iconic couple goes for a black-and-white vibe for the CMA Awards.
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris wore blue on the carpet (perhaps in honor of her baby boy on the way?) alongside her husband, Ryan Hurd. Morris announced in October that the couple is expecting their first child together.
Morgan Evans & Kelsea Ballerini
The Aussie country singer showed love to his wife, Kelsea, who is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.
Jake Owen & Erica Hartlein
The country star and his love, who welcomed a daughter in April, bring a little sparkle to the proceedings.
Dierks Bentley & Cassidy Black
The singer, nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, makes a stylish appearance with his wife of nearly 15 years.
Josh Bryant & Kristin Chenoweth
The singer, who’s presenting at the awards, gets a smooch from her boyfriend, guitarist Josh Bryant.
Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker
At the last big country awards show, Eric rocked a shirt with his country singer wife’s face on it. He looks sharp but we miss the on-theme styling!
Russell & Kailey Dickerson
The rising country star looked spiffy in his brown suit, while his wife Kailey settled on Old Hollywood glamour.
Rodney Atkins & Rose Falcon
The singing/songwriting couple, who’ve been married since 2013, welcomed their second daughter into the world in August 2019.
Jon Pardi & Summer Duncan
The singer, who released his album Heartache Medication last month, showed up to the 2019 CMA Awards with his fiancé, Summer Duncan. Pardi proposed to Duncan during one of his concerts in Nashville in October—where better to celebrate a new engagement than the CMA Awards?
Brandi Carlile & Catherine Shepherd
Singer Brandi Carlile and her wife, Catherine, looked totally chic their their embellished pantsuits. The pair have been married since 2012 and share two children, two daughters together, Evangeline and Elijah.
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph
The Bachelor couple celebrates their anniversary before jetting off on the surprise trip Colton has planned.
Amber Cochran & Brantley Gilbert
The country star and his wife welcomed their second child in September.
Danielle Bradbery & Brent Hernandez
The country singer (and season 4 winner of The Voice) looked red hot on the carpet with her boyfriend.
Hannah Brown & Alan Bersten
Forget Dancing With the Stars, these two are mingling with the stars tonight. The former Bachelorette brought her dancing partner, Alan, as her date to the awards.
Tyler Rich & Sabina Gadecki
The “Leave Her Wild” singer and L.A.’s Finest actress showed some PDA on the red carpet. And we don’t blame them! They’re still newlyweds, after all!
Walker Hayes & Laney Beville Hayes
Date night for mom and dad! The “You Broke Up With Me” singer and his wife (who are high school sweethearts) got a sitter for their six children and dressed to the nines for the 2019 CMA Awards.
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell
The very recent newlyweds, who tied the knot in late October, spend their honeymoon phase getting all glammed up for a night out.
Christina Murphy & Frankie Ballard
Oh my stars! The country singer and his wife, Christina, confirmed to PEOPLE on Nov. 6 that they are expecting their first child together!
Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner
The singers met while competing on American Idol in 2018, and have been living happily ever after ever since. The newlyweds tied the knot in Oct. 2019!
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale
Pink for a baby girl! The country singer-songwriter, 33, announced earlier this week that he is expecting his second child – and first with fiancée Alexis Gale!
Michael McAnally Baum & Shane McAnally
Singer-songwriter Shane McAnally and his husband Michael beamed on the red carpet together. The pair made things officially official, getting legally married in January 2017 after unofficially wedding in September 2012. They share two children.