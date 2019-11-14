All of Country's Hottest Couples on the 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet

These stars turned country's biggest night into date night!
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 13, 2019 07:02 PM

1 of 28

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

John Shearer/WireImage

The Big Little Lies actress supports her husband, who is nominated for both Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Brendan Mcloughlin & Miranda Lambert

John Shearer/WireImage

Somebody call the fire department because Miranda and Brendan are setting off serious sparks! The country singer and former NYPD officer husband wed in January 2019 (and have taken plenty of opportunities to show off their chemistry since!). 

3 of 28

Dan & Abby Smyers and Shay & Hannah Mooney

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Dan + Shay duo and their gorgeous wives turned the carpet into a double date! Well, more like a double date plus one: Shay’s wife, Hannah, is pregnant with their second child

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 28

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

John Shearer/WireImage

The 2019 CMA Awards host with the mostess prepared for hosting the show for a 12th time by posing on the carpet (in her first of 12 looks) with her husband, Mike Fisher. 

Advertisement

5 of 28

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray

John Shearer/WireImage

The newlyweds—they tied the knot in October—hit the red carpet together and showed off their new bling! 

6 of 28

Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country’s iconic couple goes for a black-and-white vibe for the CMA Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 28

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

John Shearer/WireImage

Maren Morris wore blue on the carpet (perhaps in honor of her baby boy on the way?) alongside her husband, Ryan Hurd. Morris announced in October that the couple is expecting their first child together

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 28

Morgan Evans & Kelsea Ballerini

John Shearer/WireImage

The Aussie country singer showed love to his wife, Kelsea, who is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year. 

Advertisement

9 of 28

Jake Owen & Erica Hartlein

John Shearer/WireImage

The country star and his love, who welcomed a daughter in April, bring a little sparkle to the proceedings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 28

Dierks Bentley & Cassidy Black

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The singer, nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, makes a stylish appearance with his wife of nearly 15 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 28

Josh Bryant & Kristin Chenoweth 

John Shearer/WireImage

The singer, who’s presenting at the awards, gets a smooch from her boyfriend, guitarist Josh Bryant. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 28

Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker

John Shearer/WireImage

At the last big country awards show, Eric rocked a shirt with his country singer wife’s face on it. He looks sharp but we miss the on-theme styling!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 28

Russell & Kailey Dickerson

John Shearer/WireImage

The rising country star looked spiffy in his brown suit, while his wife Kailey settled on Old Hollywood glamour. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 28

Rodney Atkins & Rose Falcon

Jason Kempin/Getty

The singing/songwriting couple, who’ve been married since 2013, welcomed their second daughter into the world in August 2019. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 28

Jon Pardi & Summer Duncan

John Shearer/WireImage

The singer, who released his album Heartache Medication last month, showed up to the 2019 CMA Awards with his fiancé, Summer Duncan. Pardi proposed to Duncan during one of his concerts in Nashville in October—where better to celebrate a new engagement than the CMA Awards?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 28

Brandi Carlile & Catherine Shepherd

John Shearer/WireImage

Singer Brandi Carlile and her wife, Catherine, looked totally chic their their embellished pantsuits. The pair have been married since 2012 and share two children, two daughters together, Evangeline and Elijah. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 28

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Bachelor couple celebrates their anniversary before jetting off on the surprise trip Colton has planned.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 28

Amber Cochran & Brantley Gilbert

John Shearer/WireImage

The country star and his wife welcomed their second child in September.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 28

Danielle Bradbery & Brent Hernandez

Jason Kempin/Getty

The country singer (and season 4 winner of The Voice) looked red hot on the carpet with her boyfriend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 28

Hannah Brown &  Alan Bersten

John Shearer/WireImage

Forget Dancing With the Stars, these two are mingling with the stars tonight. The former Bachelorette brought her dancing partner, Alan, as her date to the awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 28

Tyler Rich & Sabina Gadecki

Jason Kempin/Getty

The “Leave Her Wild” singer and L.A.’s Finest actress showed some PDA on the red carpet. And we don’t blame them! They’re still newlyweds, after all! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 28

Walker Hayes & Laney Beville Hayes

John Shearer/WireImage

Date night for mom and dad! The “You Broke Up With Me” singer and his wife (who are high school sweethearts) got a sitter for their six children and dressed to the nines for the 2019 CMA Awards.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 28

Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell

John Shearer/WireImage

The very recent newlyweds, who tied the knot in late October, spend their honeymoon phase getting all glammed up for a night out.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 28

Christina Murphy & Frankie Ballard

John Shearer/WireImage

Oh my stars! The country singer and his wife, Christina, confirmed to PEOPLE on Nov. 6 that they are expecting their first child together!  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 28

Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner

Jason Kempin/Getty

The singers met while competing on American Idol in 2018, and have been living happily ever after ever since. The newlyweds tied the knot in Oct. 2019! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 28

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale

John Shearer/WireImage

Pink for a baby girl! The country singer-songwriter, 33, announced earlier this week that he is expecting his second child – and first with fiancée Alexis Gale!

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 28

Michael McAnally Baum & Shane McAnally

John Shearer/WireImage

Singer-songwriter Shane McAnally and his husband Michael beamed on the red carpet together. The pair made things officially official, getting legally married in January 2017 after unofficially wedding in September 2012. They share two children. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.