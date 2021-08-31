CMA Summer Jam airs Thursday on ABC with performances by Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and more

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Show They're 'Happy Anywhere' Taking the Stage at CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are taking their honeymoon stage to… well, an actual stage!

The newlyweds — who tied the knot last month — are among a stacked lineup of country music stars who'll showcase some of their biggest hits at the CMA Summer Jam, airing Thursday on ABC.

"Married life so far is… it's incredible," Shelton, 45, tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!). "I mean, it's everything that it already was, which was awesome. She just can't get away from me now."

The Voice judge and his bride, 51, will sing "Happy Anywhere" in the three-hour special, which was filmed at the Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville in late July.

gwen stefani and blake shelton Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Also on tap is Carrie Underwood, 38, who will take the stage with Dwight Yoakam, 64, and Mickey Guyton, 38, who is currently reveling in first-time motherhood after welcoming son Grayson earlier this year.

"We get to sing a couple of [Yoakam's] songs together, which I'm super excited about, 'cause he just oozes coolness," Underwood tells the show, while Guyton adds that becoming a mom has "changed [her] outlook on [her] own artistry," as well as how she treats others.

Carrie Underwood and Dwight Yoakam Dwight Yoakam and Carrie Underwood | Credit: Hunter Berry/CMA

Other stars that will perform during the special include Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson.

Bentley will sing from his Whiskey Row nightclub with BRELAND and HARDY, while Eric Church will perform from the city's John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Darius Rucker will also take part, performing from the city's new Fifth & Broadway complex.

The special marks the first concert broadcast event for the Country Music Association in nearly two years.

"I am still grinning ear to ear from these last two nights of incredible live Country Music," Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Office, said in a statement. "Seeing artists finally return to the stage and the reaction from fans was absolutely electric. Viewers are in for such a treat from familiar superstars and fresh new faces when CMA Summer Jam airs on Sept. 2 on ABC."