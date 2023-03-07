Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and More to Play Nashville's Star-Studded CMA Fest

CMA Fest is celebrating its 50th anniversary in star-studded fashion!

The Country Music Association announced the lineup for its annual music festival on Tuesday, and the talent ready to take over downtown Nashville in June includes stars like Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Luke Combs and more.

Dozens of country music's biggest and brightest stars will take part in this year's CMA Fest from June 8-11 across various venues in the city, from Nissan Stadium to Amp Stage at Ascend Park.

The biggest stage, Nissan Stadium, will feature performances from McGraw, Lambert, Bryan, Combs, Urban, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson.

The stadium will also have a special platform stage, where fans can catch Megan Moroney, Hailey Whitters, Ashley Cooke, Dalton Dover, Ian Munsick, RVSHVD, Nate Smith and Alana Springsteen.

Meanwhile, over at the Chevy Riverfront Stage, Lauren Alaina, Cooper Alan, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, Tyler Braden, BRELAND, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack, Corey Kent, Jon Langston, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Niko Moon, Kylie Morgan, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, Parmalee, MacKenzie Porter, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Lily Rose, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith, Nate Smith, Matt Stell, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson and Warren Zeiders will all perform.

The Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park will play host to A Thousand Horses, Avery Anna, Kassi Ashton, Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Blanco Brown, Craig Campbell, Mackenzie Carpenter, Callista Clark, Ashland Craft, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Kidd G, Erin Kinsey, Love and Theft, Alexander Ludwig, Dylan Marlowe, Chrissy Metz, William Michael Morgan, David Nail, Jamie O'Neal, Frank Ray, Seaforth, Shenandoah, Caitlyn Smith, Alana Springsteen, The Frontmen, The Red Clay Strays, Pam Tillis, Uncle Kracker, Chancey Williams and Rita Wilson.

At the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park, fans can hear performances from Tyler Booth, Dillon Carmichael, Spencer Crandall, Adam Doleac, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Carter Faith, Ryan Griffin, Chapel Hart, Home Free, Kat & Alex, Halle Kearns, Tiera Kennedy, Brett Kissel, Ella Langley, Jerrod Niemann, Catie Offerman, Drew Parker, Meghan Patrick, Kimberly Perry, Shane Profitt, Tyler Rich, Josh Ross, RVSHVD, Dylan Schneider, Canaan Smith, Noah Thompson, Thompson Square, Kasey Tyndall, Georgia Webster, Mark Wills and Anne Wilson.

Then, at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza, Tanner Adell, Casey Barnes, Justin Champagne, Ben Chapman, Kyle Clark, Abbey Cone, Melanie Dyer, Taylor Edwards, Drew Green, Jonathan Hutcherson, David J, Willie Jones, Thomas Mac, Bryan Martin, Chase McDaniel, Meg McRee, Madeline Merlo, Logan Michael, David Morris, Patrick Murphy, Neon Union, Griffen Palmer, Pillbox Patti, Peytan Porter, Brandon Ratcliff, Riley Roth, Matt Schuster, Austin Snell, Tigirlily Gold, Anna Vaus, Lathan Warlick, Lauren Watkins, Sam Williams and Stephen Wilson Jr. will all take the stage.

Additional stage lineups, including Ascend Amphitheater, will be announced at a later date.

"We are so excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest this year!" Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. "A lot has changed since our early days of Fan Fair, but all these years later, the heart of the festival remains that special connection between the fans and the artists. We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our attendees in June. Stay tuned for much more!"

Fans can access tickets starting today at 11 am EST at CMAfest.com/tickets; the outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public. The nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium start at $85.70 per night.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit music education programs across the country through the CMA Foundation.