Russell Dickerson! Kelsea Ballerini! Jimmie Allen! Go Inside PEOPLE's CMA Fest 2022 Photo Booth

The annual country music festival —which benefits music education programs— is back in downtown Nashville June 9-12

By Katie Kauss and Sarah Michaud June 10, 2022 10:55 PM

Kelsea Ballerini

Credit: Katie Kauss
Jimmie Allen with students from Nashville's Mt. View Elementary School

Credit: Katie Kauss

Maddie & Tae

Credit: Katie Kauss
BRELAND

Credit: Katie Kauss
LANCO

Credit: Katie Kauss

Priscilla Block

Credit: Katie Kauss
Brian Kelley

Danielle Bradbery

Credit: Katie Kauss
Russell Dickerson

Credit: Katie Kauss
Hailey Whitters

Credit: Katie Kauss
Thompson Square

Credit: Katie Kauss
Travis Denning

Credit: Katie Kauss
Elvie Shane

Credit: Katie Kauss
Tyler Rich

Credit: Katie Kauss
Tenille Townes

Credit: Katie Kauss
Filmore

Credit: Katie Kauss
LOCASH

Credit: Katie Kauss
Sam Williams

Credit: Katie Kauss
Harper Grae

Credit: Katie Kauss
Kameron Marlowe

Credit: Katie Kauss
Jameson Rodgers

Credit: Katie Kauss
Hannah Ellis

Credit: Katie Kauss
Tigirlily

Credit: Katie Kauss
The Reklaws

Credit: Katie Kauss
Caroline Jones

Credit: Katie Kauss
Kidd G

Credit: Katie Kauss
Alex Hall

Credit: Katie Kauss
Angie K

Credit: Katie Kauss
CB30

Credit: Katie Kauss
Abbey Cone

Credit: Katie Kauss
Tyler Dial

Credit: Katie Kauss
Dalton Dover

Credit: Katie Kauss
Kasey Tyndall

Credit: Katie Kauss
Ben Burgess

Credit: Katie Kauss
Shelby Darrall

Credit: Katie Kauss
Shy Carter

Credit: Katie Kauss
Tiera Kennedy

Credit: Katie Kauss
Seaforth

Credit: Katie Kauss
Tyler Braden

Credit: Katie Kauss
Carter Faith

Frank Ray

Credit: Katie Kauss
Kassi Ashton

Conner Smith

Maggie Baugh

Credit: Katie Kauss
Dylan Marlowe

Credit: Katie Kauss
Caitlyn Smith

Credit: Katie Kauss
Bill Anderson

Credit: Katie Kauss
Laci Kaye Booth

Credit: Katie Kauss
Johnny Dailey

Credit: Katie Kauss
Peytan Porter

Credit: Katie Kauss
Temecula Road

Credit: Katie Kauss
YA'BOYZ

Credit: Katie Kauss
By Katie Kauss and Sarah Michaud
