Country Music Association Cancels 2021 CMA Fest Due to COVID Pandemic: 'We Are Saddened'

CMA Fest will have to wait until 2022.

On Tuesday, the Country Music Association announced that it will have to cancel this year's iteration of their annual CMA Fest due to the COVID pandemic. (The Association also canceled last year's event.)

"After thoughtful deliberation, we are saddened to share that CMA Fest will not take place in 2021," a statement on the organization's Instagram read. "We know our fans near and far have hoped that the festival could safely return this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect."

"But rest assured, we have already started planning what will be the most EPIC celebration of Country Music next summer," the statement continued, teasing June 9-12, 2022 as the next CMA Fest.

Fans with purchased tickets to last year's canceled show will be able to rollover their tickets for 2022. Meanwhile, those who'd prefer to receive a full refund will be able to do so as well.

"We appreciate your patience, understanding and ongoing support of CMA Fest and Country Music as we look forward to the days when we can come together again," the statement ended.

Two weeks ago, the organization shared that it aimed to provide fans with an update by mid-March, writing "We miss our Country Music fans more than you can imagine."