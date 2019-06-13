Thomas Rhett Works His Romance Magic: 'Die a Happy Man' Inspires Another Marriage Proposal

Before launching into his signature love song “Die a Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett told the crowd that “I’ve yet to do a concert that somebody didn’t get engaged during this song.”

Sure enough, while singing, he must have spotted a man on bended knee, because at song’s end, he announced a couple on the front row had just gotten engaged.

“I can’t believe he actually did it!” the 29-year-old artist exulted to cheers. “That’s amazing!”

Maybe marriage proposals are predictable events at Thomas Rhett concerts, but pretty much everything else at this particular show kept the audience guessing: It was a one-of-a-kind acoustic performance staged during last week’s CMA Fest in Nashville.

Named the “Center Point Road Experience,” after his brand-new album that just debuted at No. 1, Thomas Rhett packed the hour-long show with album cuts never before played live, inside stories behind the songs and — just for good measure — a couple of surprise guests. Oh, yes … Not to disappoint, he also threw in some of his greatest hits, like “Happy Man.” About 7,000 lucky fans filled the lower bowl of Bridgestone Arena for the concert in the round, which benefited CMA’s music education fund.

“I’ve never done a broken-down acoustic bit for this many people in my life,” Thomas Rhett announced at the concert’s start. But backed by a zesty six-piece band, including trumpet and sax, he probably was stretching the bounds of “acoustic.”

RELATED: Thomas Rhett on Why He Clapped Back at Trolls Mocking Wife Lauren: ‘Sometimes I Can’t Hold Back’

Image zoom Thomas Rhett

After opening with current single “Look What God Gave Her,” the artist segued into another new song, “Remember You Young,” which he called “probably one of my favorite songs on the record.”

‘This song is basically about my best friends growing up, it’s about my wife [Lauren Akins], it’s about my babies [daughters Willa Gray and Ada James] — basically all the things I love most in my life,” he said.

Sentimental yin quickly gave way to party-animal yang: Thomas Rhett brought out pal Jon Pardi to perform “(Ain’t Nothing That a) Beer Can’t Fix,” their duet on the new album.

The song’s inspiration, Thomas Rhett explained, arrived during a golf outing when he muffed two shots off the tee. His golf partner suggested a beer might improve his game, and they cracked open a couple of cold ones.

“What do you think happened?” Thomas Rhett asked the crowd. “Straight down the fairway!”

Next up: “That Old Truck,” Thomas Rhett’s self-described “love song” to his first set of wheels, a 2003 Ford F150 that the singer’s grandfather gave to him when he was 15. How much does Thomas Rhett love that pickup? After selling it to a buddy’s brother-in-law in 2009, he bought it back two years ago, and it was actually on display, in all its spiffed-up glory, in the arena’s concourse.

Keeping with the automotive theme, Thomas Rhett brought out his dad, Rhett Akins, to perform “That Ain’t My Truck,” a hit for the 49-year-old singer-songwriter when he was — as his son called him — a “’90s country music sensation.” (The vintage Rhett Akins tour T-shirt that Thomas Rhett wore for the concert backed up the claim.)

Pardi then joined father and son for “Dirt on My Boots,” Pardi’s second No. 1, which Akins co-wrote. Akins revealed he was wearing the very boots that inspired the song.

“I bought these boots 10 years ago,” he explained, “and everybody says, ‘Man, get you some new boots. You got dirt all over ’em.’ I said, why, that’d be a great song.”

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and kids at the Center Point Road Experience John Shearer

Retaking the stage solo, Thomas Rhett dedicated the next segment to the love of his life — or what he called “the Lauren 15 minutes.” Three No. 1 hits, “Star of the Show,” “Happy Man” and “Unforgettable,” sparked a massive singalong before he brought out a new Lauren-inspired cut, “Dream You Never Had.”

“It’s probably one of the hardest songs I’ve ever written,” Thomas Rhett explained. “This song is kind of a ‘thank you’ and apology to my wife for this crazy life that we live.”

RELATED: The Fab Four! A Peek Inside Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins’ Family Life

After torching the arena with “Crash and Burn,” he closed the show with “Blessed,” yet another sentimental song off the new album.

“For some reason I can’t stand the word ‘lucky,” Thomas Rhett said, introducing the song. “I believe in the word ‘blessed.’ … I’ve been very blessed by the people who came here today. I’ve been very blessed by the person I love and by my two little baby girls who changed my life. I’m a very, very grateful human being.”

With this crowd, surely the feeling was contagious.