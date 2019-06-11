From Fan Fair X to the Riverfront: Behind-the-Scenes with Ryan Hurd at CMA Fest 2019

PEOPLE tagged along with Ryan Hurd for a peek at a day in the life of a musician at CMA Fest
By Ryan Hurd
June 11, 2019 06:15 PM

1 of 11

Fanfare at Fan Fair

House of 42

The day started with a few fan signings at Fan Fair. Here I am heading into the Music City Center on my way to the Sony booth.

2 of 11

One Performance Down

Next up was a performance at the Spotify House. They took over Ole Red on Broadway. This was my first of three performances for the day.

3 of 11

Custom Kicks

House of 42

The big one was next, the Riverfront Stage. Here I’m putting on my custom Ben Smith Studio shoes, specifically made for my first Riverfront show.

4 of 11

A "Summer" Shoutout

House of 42

We opened the set with “Her Name Was Summer” a song we just released on Friday.

5 of 11

A Special Cover

House of 42

Since I started as a songwriter, I included a few of the songs I’ve written in the set, including my last No. 1 with Luke Bryan, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.”

6 of 11

A Special Song

House of 42

Performing “To a T” at the Riverfront was surreal. It’s my highest charting radio single so far, and the crowd reaction was overwhelming.

7 of 11

No Rain on This Parade

House of 42

Towards the end of my set it started to pour, but the crowd braved through for my last two songs. It gave the show a unforgettable moment.

8 of 11

A Family Affair

House of 42

[My wife] Maren, my team, and family watched from sidestage. I still had one more performance to go for the day.

9 of 11

Signature Move

House of 42

On my way to Margaritaville for The Highway Happy Hour, signing a few tees.

10 of 11

The Last Song

House of 42

Ended the day with Sirius XM’s The Highway Happy Hour and played a few of the songs they’ve supported of mine.

