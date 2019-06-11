Fanfare at Fan Fair
The day started with a few fan signings at Fan Fair. Here I am heading into the Music City Center on my way to the Sony booth.
One Performance Down
Next up was a performance at the Spotify House. They took over Ole Red on Broadway. This was my first of three performances for the day.
Custom Kicks
The big one was next, the Riverfront Stage. Here I’m putting on my custom Ben Smith Studio shoes, specifically made for my first Riverfront show.
A "Summer" Shoutout
We opened the set with “Her Name Was Summer” a song we just released on Friday.
A Special Cover
Since I started as a songwriter, I included a few of the songs I’ve written in the set, including my last No. 1 with Luke Bryan, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.”
A Special Song
Performing “To a T” at the Riverfront was surreal. It’s my highest charting radio single so far, and the crowd reaction was overwhelming.
No Rain on This Parade
Towards the end of my set it started to pour, but the crowd braved through for my last two songs. It gave the show a unforgettable moment.
A Family Affair
[My wife] Maren, my team, and family watched from sidestage. I still had one more performance to go for the day.
Signature Move
On my way to Margaritaville for The Highway Happy Hour, signing a few tees.
The Last Song
Ended the day with Sirius XM’s The Highway Happy Hour and played a few of the songs they’ve supported of mine.