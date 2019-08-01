Shot during CMA Fest in Nashville back in June, the 2019 CMA Fest television special airs Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC
ASHLEY MONROE, ANGALEENA PRESLEY and MIRANDA LAMBERT of PISTOL ANNIES
Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
LUKE BRYAN
KELSEA BALLERINI
TJ and JOHN OSBORNE of BROTHERS OSBORNE
BRANDI CARLILE
BRIAN KELLEY and TYLER HUBBARD of FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE
LINDSAY ELL
CAMERON DUDDY, MARK WYSTRACH and JESS CARSON of MIDLAND
LIL NAS X
BRAD TURSI, TREVOR ROSEN, MATTHEW RAMSEY, GEOFF SPRUNG and WHIT SELLERS of OLD DOMINION
DIERKS BENTLEY
GARY LeVOX, JOE DON ROONEY and JAY DeMARCUS of RASCAL FLATTS
BRETT YOUNG
DREW TAGGART and ALEX PALL of THE CHAINSMOKERS
KANE BROWN
BOBBY BONES
BRANTLEY GILBERT
CHRIS JANSON
