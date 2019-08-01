May the Force Be with You! CMA Fest's Country Stars Power Up Ahead of Weekend TV Special

Shot during CMA Fest in Nashville back in June, the 2019 CMA Fest television special airs Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC
By Katie Kauss
August 01, 2019 01:00 PM

1 of 19

ASHLEY MONROE, ANGALEENA PRESLEY and MIRANDA LAMBERT of PISTOL ANNIES

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

LUKE BRYAN

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest

3 of 19

KELSEA BALLERINI

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

TJ and JOHN OSBORNE of BROTHERS OSBORNE

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement

5 of 19

BRANDI CARLILE

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest

6 of 19

BRIAN KELLEY and TYLER HUBBARD of FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

LINDSAY ELL

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

CAMERON DUDDY, MARK WYSTRACH and JESS CARSON of MIDLAND

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement

9 of 19

LIL NAS X

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

BRAD TURSI, TREVOR ROSEN, MATTHEW RAMSEY, GEOFF SPRUNG and WHIT SELLERS of OLD DOMINION

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

DIERKS BENTLEY

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

GARY LeVOX, JOE DON ROONEY and JAY DeMARCUS of RASCAL FLATTS

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

BRETT YOUNG

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

DREW TAGGART and ALEX PALL of THE CHAINSMOKERS

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

KANE BROWN

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

BOBBY BONES

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

BRANTLEY GILBERT

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

CHRIS JANSON

Katie Kauss for CMA Fest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Country

All Topics in Country

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.