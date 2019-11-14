Since the Country Music Association Awards first aired in 1967, there have only been seven women to win the coveted title of Entertainer of the Year. This year, the category was, once again, male dominated, with host Carrie Underwood as the only female nominated, alongside Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. Brooks won the award, and though he gave a graceful acceptance speech mentioning female singers, Underwood fans were outraged.

The very first woman to trailblaze this category was Lynn in 1972. The star is best known for her hits “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and a successful career that spans almost 60 years.