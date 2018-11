Though they mocked the president and a host of other political figures in their traditional monologue, it was the stars’ tributes to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting (and several other mass shootings that occured that fall) that were most touching.

Underwood tearfully gave the “in memoriam” performance, which ended with all 58 of the Route 91 victims’ faces. And following the show’s opening — a rendition of “Amazing Grace” performed by Eric Church, followed by Darius Rucker and a slew of stars singing Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Hold My Hand” — Paisley dedicated the show “to all those lost and all those still healing. We love you and we will never forget you.”