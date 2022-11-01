Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Katy Perry and More Join 2022 CMA Awards Performance Lineup

The CMA Awards are adding even more star power to its performance lineup!

The Country Music Association announced on Tuesday a second batch of performers for the 56th Annual CMA Awards, which will air live from Nashville on Nov. 9 with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Reigning CMA entertainer of the year Luke Combs will be among those to take the stage, performing his latest single "The Kind of Love We Make."

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry will perform their collaboration "Where We Started" together, while Cody Johnson, who has four nominations this year, will sing "Til You Can't."

Elle King and The Black Keys will team up for a cover of "Great Balls of Fire" in honor of Jerry Lee Lewis, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame shortly before his death on Oct. 28.

Other collaborations include reigning CMA vocal duo of the year Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty, who will sing "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)" together, and Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless, who will collab on "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive."

Ashley McBryde will also cover Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I Be Loved" with help from Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne.

Fans can also expect a special performance from six-time CMA Award winner Reba McEntire, as well as "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" from Cole Swindell.

The new acts join previously announced performers Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson, Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen and Marcus King, and HARDY and Lainey Wilson.

The show at Bridgestone Arena will kick off with an all-star tribute to late country legend Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4 at age 90.

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.