Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Katy Perry and More Join 2022 CMA Awards Performance Lineup

Country music's biggest night airs live from Nashville on Nov. 9

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

Published on November 1, 2022 01:00 PM

The CMA Awards are adding even more star power to its performance lineup!

The Country Music Association announced on Tuesday a second batch of performers for the 56th Annual CMA Awards, which will air live from Nashville on Nov. 9 with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Reigning CMA entertainer of the year Luke Combs will be among those to take the stage, performing his latest single "The Kind of Love We Make."

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry will perform their collaboration "Where We Started" together, while Cody Johnson, who has four nominations this year, will sing "Til You Can't."

Elle King and The Black Keys will team up for a cover of "Great Balls of Fire" in honor of Jerry Lee Lewis, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame shortly before his death on Oct. 28.

Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Katy Perry. P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty, Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Raymond Liu via Getty

Other collaborations include reigning CMA vocal duo of the year Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty, who will sing "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)" together, and Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless, who will collab on "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive."

Ashley McBryde will also cover Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I Be Loved" with help from Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne.

Fans can also expect a special performance from six-time CMA Award winner Reba McEntire, as well as "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" from Cole Swindell.

The new acts join previously announced performers Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson, Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen and Marcus King, and HARDY and Lainey Wilson.

The show at Bridgestone Arena will kick off with an all-star tribute to late country legend Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4 at age 90.

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

