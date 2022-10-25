Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and More to Perform at 2022 CMA Awards

Country music's biggest night will also see performances from Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Wallen and more

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 01:20 PM

Country music's biggest night is getting even bigger!

The Country Music Association announced on Tuesday its first batch of performers for the 56th Annual CMA Awards, which will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and air live from Nashville on Nov. 9.

The show at Bridgestone Arena will kick off with an all-star tribute to late country legend Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4 at age 90.

Host Bryan will take the stage to sing his song "Country On," while Carly Pearce, who is the reigning CMA female vocalist, will perform a track off of her most recent album 29: Written in Stone.

Miranda Lambert, whose nominations this year helped her continue her reign as the most nominated female artist in CMA Awards history, will sing "Geraldene" off her new album Palomino, while Carrie Underwood, who's up for entertainer of the year, will perform her newest single "Hate My Heart."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-clarkson/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Clarkson</a>; <a href="https://people.com/tag/luke-bryan/" data-inlink="true">LUKE BRYAN</a>; <a href="https://people.com/tag/miranda-lambert/" data-inlink="true">Miranda Lambert</a>
Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The twice-nominated Morgan Wallen will take the stage to sing his new single "You Proof," marking his return to the show for the first time since he was banned last year from the non-collaborative categories for using a racial slur.

There will also be a mix of collaborations, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Pearce, who will team up to sing their new song "You're Drunk, Go Home," off Ballerini's latest album SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

The nominated Zac Brown Band, meanwhile, is set to sing "Out in the Middle" with help from reigning CMA New Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen and blues guitarist Marcus King.

HARDY and Lainey Wilson will also perform their duet "Wait in the Truck." HARDY has three CMA nominations this year, while Wilson's six make her the night's most-nominated artist. The star is just the fourth artist in history to debut on the CMA ballot with six nominations as a first-time nominee, following in the footsteps steps of Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves.

More performances are set to be announced in the coming weeks for the CMA Awards, which is the longest-running annual music award show on network TV.

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)
Lainey Wilson Leads 2022 CMA Awards Nominations as Blake Lively Scores First Nod for Taylor Swift Music Video
Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton
CMA Awards 2021: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Dolly Parton
ACM Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Big Night
Jason Aldean + carrie underwood, morgan wallen and bros
ACM Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and More to Perform at CMT Artists of the Year
Luke Bryan attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images); Peyton Manning at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Gear Up to Host the CMAs with 'CMA Awards Boot Camp': 'We Got This'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Kicks Off ACM Awards with Male Entertainer of the Year Nominees
Reba, Charley Pride, Miranda Lambert
2020 CMA Awards: Everything to Know About the Performance-Packed Show
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Marren Morris,  Mickey Guyton & Kane Brown
2021 ACM Awards: Milestone Moments & Fun Facts About This Year's Show
CMT Awards Taylor Swift, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini
CMT Awards 2020: Everything to Know About Country Music's Star-Studded Show
peyton manning, luke bryan
Luke Bryan Will Co-Host the 56th CMA Awards with Peyton Manning: 'It's Going to Be Great'
Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Walker Hayes, Chris Stapleton
Chris Young, Miranda Lambert and More Lead the Pack for 2022 ACM Awards Nominations
Kane Brown; Carrie Underwood; Mickey Guyton
Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Stars Earn Nods at 2022 CMT Music Awards
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
CMT Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!