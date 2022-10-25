Country music's biggest night is getting even bigger!

The Country Music Association announced on Tuesday its first batch of performers for the 56th Annual CMA Awards, which will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and air live from Nashville on Nov. 9.

The show at Bridgestone Arena will kick off with an all-star tribute to late country legend Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4 at age 90.

Host Bryan will take the stage to sing his song "Country On," while Carly Pearce, who is the reigning CMA female vocalist, will perform a track off of her most recent album 29: Written in Stone.

Miranda Lambert, whose nominations this year helped her continue her reign as the most nominated female artist in CMA Awards history, will sing "Geraldene" off her new album Palomino, while Carrie Underwood, who's up for entertainer of the year, will perform her newest single "Hate My Heart."

The twice-nominated Morgan Wallen will take the stage to sing his new single "You Proof," marking his return to the show for the first time since he was banned last year from the non-collaborative categories for using a racial slur.

There will also be a mix of collaborations, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Pearce, who will team up to sing their new song "You're Drunk, Go Home," off Ballerini's latest album SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

The nominated Zac Brown Band, meanwhile, is set to sing "Out in the Middle" with help from reigning CMA New Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen and blues guitarist Marcus King.

HARDY and Lainey Wilson will also perform their duet "Wait in the Truck." HARDY has three CMA nominations this year, while Wilson's six make her the night's most-nominated artist. The star is just the fourth artist in history to debut on the CMA ballot with six nominations as a first-time nominee, following in the footsteps steps of Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves.

More performances are set to be announced in the coming weeks for the CMA Awards, which is the longest-running annual music award show on network TV.

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.