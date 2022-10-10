Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Gear Up to Host the CMAs with 'CMA Awards Boot Camp': 'We Got This'

The CMA Awards, hosted by Bryan and Manning, will air on Nov. 9 from 8-11 p.m. EST on ABC

October 10, 2022

With only a few weeks left until country music's biggest night, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are getting conditioned.

In a promo video for the 56th annual CMA Awards premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, the country music star and the NFL great decide they need a "CMA Awards boot camp" to prep for their gig as co-hosts.

"Luke, are you ready to host the CMA Awards," asks Manning, 46, at the beginning of the video, while the 46-year-old "Country Girl" singer responds, "Man, I'm fired up."

Then, when the pair goes in for a high five, they miss each other — which prompts Manning to say they need to "get in sync" before the show.

With Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" playing in the background, Bryan puts Manning to the test by flipping through headshots of country stars. Manning nails the game until he gets to a shot of Bryan's younger self, whom Manning hilariously doesn't recognize. Bryan also teaches him a little something about vocal exercises, and how to dress like a country music star.

Then, Manning taught Bryan how to make sure they nail their high five every time. He also sat the "Play It Again" singer down to walk him through a sketch of a play in case someone comes up and "tries to tackle."

"It's not gonna happen — it's an award show," Bryan says.

And for their final set of training, Bryan and Manning practice different "passes" for handing off the prizes during the show. Bryan then decided to "run deep" as Peyton tosses it to him, causing a crashing noise in the background.

"We got this," says Bryan, who hosted the award show solo last year. Manning adds, "Let's go baby, it's gonna be a great show."

Bryan revealed that he and Manning would be teaming up for the award show in August as he guest co-hosted an episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

"To grow up a kid who really dreamed of being in country music, I sat at home, I watched the CMAs [and] I dreamed of being on that stage," Bryan told host Ryan Seacrest. "I've done a lot of amazing things, but when you get the call to host, how do you say no?"

Manning, who's appeared as a host on multiple ESPN programs, is just as excited as Bryan. "I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan," the two-time Super Bowl champion said of his first time hosting the award show in a press release.

Last month, during an interview with PEOPLE, Bryan said he was more than ready to take on the role with his friend.

"Peyton's always been a huge country music supporter and fan, and obviously he's a ginormous star beyond being a football star," Bryan said at the time. "He touches a different audience than me, so I think it helps us get into more households and maybe more people tune in to see what kind of crazy shenanigans he and I may be up to."

Bryan also said he and Manning have been friends for years, and while they don't play football together, they do golf and hunt together, and Bryan also shows Manning videos of his kids playing football to get some tips. That wisdom, however, is not a two-way street.

"Around the campfire he'll attempt to sing, but we won't recommend that for the general public," Bryan joked of Manning's pipes. "I'm always ready to learn from Peyton, and I think Peyton's got this. It's just fun hosting that night, and it's just a special night in country music. And to be the Master of Ceremonies and watching people's lives change is pretty special stuff."

The 2022 CMA Awards will air Nov. 9 from 8-11 p.m. EST on ABC.

