Go Inside the CMA Awards 2021 Portrait Studio — and Get the Story Behind the Strings

Country music is a community. Behind the headliners of every album and tour are the bands, the guitar techs, the session players, the repair shops, and other vital talents whose work you hear but don't necessarily see — until you take a closer look. 

For this year's CMA Awards, I wanted to spotlight the inner workings of the Country Music industry and also celebrate a return to touring. This year's portrait studio is designed entirely out of upcycled guitar strings — more than 3,000 sets — that have been plucked and strummed by the industry's finest musicians.

Over the past six months, I've collected approximately 16,500 individual strings from the bands of Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Zac Brown Band and Carly Pearce, as well as Grand Ole Opry players. Local guitar shops in Nashville like Gruhn Guitars, Carter Vintage Guitars, Corner Music and Artisan Guitars also graciously contributed used strings.

These individual strings were soldered into 10-foot-long strands and arranged into a visually compelling backdrop for artists and other CMA attendees on the red carpet. The resulting portraits echo the experience of listening to your favorite country songs: You'll notice the star right away — but take a closer look and you'll find their hardworking community shining brightly right behind them.

By Katie Kauss November 19, 2021 03:25 PM

1 of 41

CAROLINE and LUKE BRYAN

Credit: Katie Kauss
2 of 41

TJ and JOHN OSBORNE of BROTHERS OSBORNE

Credit: Katie Kauss

3 of 41

JIMMIE and ALEXIS ALLEN

Credit: Katie Kauss
4 of 41

NICOLE and LUKE COMBS

Credit: Katie Kauss
5 of 41

KELSEA BALLERINI and MORGAN EVANS

Credit: Katie Kauss

6 of 41

JASON and BRITTANY ALDEAN

Credit: Katie Kauss
7 of 41

DARIUS RUCKER

Credit: Katie Kauss
8 of 41

MAREN MORRIS and RYAN HURD

Credit: Katie Kauss
9 of 41

DIERKS and CASSIDY BENTLEY

Credit: Katie Kauss
10 of 41

ASHLEY McBRYDE and CARLY PEARCE

Credit: Katie Kauss
11 of 41

THOMAS RHETT and PAIGE LANKFORD

Credit: Katie Kauss
12 of 41

HAYLEY and TYLER HUBBARD

Credit: Katie Kauss
13 of 41

CHRIS YOUNG

Credit: Katie Kauss
14 of 41

DAVE HAYWOOD, HILLARY SCOTT and CHARLES KELLEY of LADY A

Credit: Katie Kauss
15 of 41

CHARLES and CASSIE KELLEY

Credit: Katie Kauss
16 of 41

CHRIS TYRELL and HILLARY SCOTT

Credit: Katie Kauss
17 of 41

KELLI and DAVE HAYWOOD

Credit: Katie Kauss
18 of 41

PHILIP SWEET, KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN, JIMI WESTBROOK and KAREN FAIRCHILD of LITTLE BIG TOWN

Credit: Katie Kauss
19 of 41

RUSSELL and KAILEY DICKERSON

Credit: Katie Kauss
20 of 41

TENILLE TOWNES

Credit: Katie Kauss
21 of 41

SCOTTY and GABI McCREERY

Credit: Katie Kauss
22 of 41

MICKEY GUYTON

Credit: Katie Kauss
23 of 41

CAMERON DUDDY, MARK WYSTRACH and JESS CARSON of MIDLAND

Credit: Katie Kauss
24 of 41

ELLE KING and DAN TOOKER

Credit: Katie Kauss
25 of 41

BRITTNEY SPENCER

Credit: Katie Kauss
26 of 41

MADDIE MARLOW and TAYLOR DYE of MADDIE & TAE

Credit: Katie Kauss
27 of 41

NAOMI COOKE and MARTIN JOHNSON

Credit: Katie Kauss
28 of 41

ZAC BROWN BAND and CAROLINE JONES

Credit: Katie Kauss
29 of 41

FILMORE and PAIGE FILMORE

Credit: Katie Kauss
30 of 41

SHANE McANALLY and MICHAEL BAUM

Credit: Katie Kauss
31 of 41

HARDY and CALEIGH RYAN

Credit: Katie Kauss
32 of 41

KRISTEN and CHARLIE WORSHAM

Credit: Katie Kauss
33 of 41

LAINEY WILSON

Credit: Katie Kauss
34 of 41

JORDAN DAVIS

Credit: Katie Kauss
35 of 41

DEANA CARTER

Credit: Katie Kauss
36 of 41

LIONEL RICHIE

Credit: Katie Kauss
37 of 41

JAZMYN SIMON and DULÉ HILL

Credit: Katie Kauss
38 of 41

PAUL DiGIOVANNI and KATIE STEVENS

Credit: Katie Kauss
39 of 41

CHELSEA and FREDDIE FREEMAN

Credit: Katie Kauss
40 of 41

LAUREN DAIGLE

Credit: Katie Kauss
41 of 41

HAYLEY ORRANTIA

Credit: Katie Kauss
By Katie Kauss