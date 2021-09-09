Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations List at 2021 CMA Awards

Church — last year's entertainer of the year — is nominated for the highly coveted award alongside Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood

Country's biggest night is almost here!

The Country Music Association Awards are just two months away — and the nominations have been announced! Led by Eric Church and Chris Stapleton, this year's awards show is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Church — the reigning entertainer of the year — and Stapleton, 43, are both up for the same five awards: entertainer male vocalist, album, single and song of the year.

Following closely behind with the most nods is Gabby Barrett who is up for new artist, female vocalist, single and song of the year. (Both single and song awards are for her hit "The Good Ones.") Also up for four awards are mix engineer Jason Hall and producer Jay Joyce.

"This year, we have the opportunity to honor the superstars, new artists and emerging creators who are paving the way for Country Music," said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern in a press release. "These nominees exemplify the creativity, passion and heart that make our Country Music community unlike any other genre. The breadth of voices is evident in this year's nominations, and we could not be more thrilled to celebrate our deserving nominees in November!"

In the coveted entertainer of the year category are Carrie Underwood, Combs, Lambert, Stapleton and Church. (If either Lambert or Underwood take home the prize, they'd become the first woman in 10 years to take home the prize after Taylor Swift did in 2011.)

Notably returning to the CMA nominations list this year is Morgan Wallen for album of the year for his Dangerous: The Double Album after being barred from the ACM Awards earlier this year for using a racial slur.

Here's the full list of nominations:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt "The Good Ones" – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin "Hell Of A View" – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce "One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce "Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Heart – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR Award goes to Songwriter(s)

"Forever After All"

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford "The Good Ones"

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick "Hell Of A View"

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell "One Night Standards"

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde "Starting Over"

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni "Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

Producer: Martin Johnson "Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young "half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

"Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

Director: TK McKamy "Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

Director: Peter Zavadil "Gone" – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske "half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

Director: Patrick Tracy "Younger Me" – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY