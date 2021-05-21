Morgan Wallen Is Ineligible for 2021 CMA Awards' Solo Categories But Can Compete for Collaborative Awards

Wallen was ineligible for this year's ACM and CMT Awards following his use of a racial slur in early February

Morgan Wallen will only be able to compete for some awards at this year's CMA Awards.

On Friday, the coveted awards show announced that Wallen — who was barred from awards at both the ACM and CMT Awards this year after being captured using the N-word — will not be eligible for entertainer and male vocalist of the year, but will be able to compete in collaborative categories.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Country Music Association shared that Wallen, 28, would be allowed to compete in categories that "honor artistic works" with the intent "not to limit opportunity for other credited collaborators."

Some of the categories he'll be able to compete in include single, song, album, musical event and music video of the year. His album Dangerous, released in January, has been one of the best-selling country albums of the year, despite his music being pulled from radio waves.

A rep for Wallen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The CMA eligibility news comes about a month after Wallen penned a letter to fans claiming that he "really worked" on himself in the three months since being captured suing the N-word.

"I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away and feel like I've really worked on myself," he wrote. "I'm proud of the work I've put in and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off."