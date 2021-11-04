Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Thomas Rhett Join Star-Studded CMA Awards Performance Line-Up
The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Country music's biggest night has just gotten a little bit bigger.
The 55th annual CMA Awards announced a third round of artists set to appear at this year's show on Thursday, bringing the grand total to a whopping 20 performances.
Luke Bryan, who is hosting the show, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Gabby Barrett, Jennifer Hudson, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, and Zac Brown Band will all sing at the CMA Awards, broadcasting live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.
Bryan will perform his new single "Up," while Thomas Rhett, who is nominated for male vocalist of the year, will sing "Country Again."
"Can't wait to return to the #CMAawards stage next Wednesday night!!" he wrote on Twitter.
Urban will hit the stage for his new single "Wild Hearts," while Barrett, who is nominated for new artist of the year and female vocalist of the year, will sing "The Good Ones," which is up for both song of the year and single of the year.
The twice-nominated Bentley will sing "Beers on Me" with a little help from BRELAND and HARDY, while Hudson, a Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner, will make her debut on the CMA Awards stage.
Zac Brown Band, who are nominated for vocal group of the year, will perform "Same Boat."
The new additions to the night's performances join an already star-studded list that includes Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown and Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, and Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.
For the first time since Vince Gill did so in 2003, the show will welcome a solo host in Bryan, who said he thought long and hard about accepting the gig.
"The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down," he said in a statement.
The CMA Awards, the longest-running annual music awards program in network television, will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.