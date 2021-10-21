Blake Shelton, Mickey Guyton, Eric Church and More to Perform at CMA Awards

Country music's biggest night has revealed a star-studded first round of performers!

The show, now in its 55th year, will be hosted by Luke Bryan, and will broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Reigning Entertainer of the Year Church — who is up for the award once more — will sing his hit "Heart on Fire," while Shelton will perform "Come Back as a Country Boy."

Brothers Osborne will be singing something "deeply personal" off their most recent album Skeletons, which is nominated for album of the year, while current Dancing with the Stars contestant Allen will perform "Freedom Was a Highway."

Dan + Shay, who are nominated for vocal duo of the year, will sing "I Should Probably Go to Bed," while Guyton, Spencer and Edwards will collaborate for something off of Guyton's debut album Remember Her Name. Guyton is nominated for new artist of the year.

Pearce and McBryde, who each are nominated multiple times throughout the night, will perform their duet "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

"SO excited to be performing 'Never Wanted To Be That Girl' with @AshleyMcBryde for the first time!!!" Pearce wrote on Twitter Thursday. "Y'all be sure to tune in to the #cmaawards to see us hit the stage."

Additional performers will be announced later.

Bryan, 45, will be a first-time host when he takes the stage next month. The gig will also mark the show's first solo host in 18 years. (Vince Gill did it last in 2003.)

"Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering," Bryan, who is nominated for turn on Jordan Davis' "Buy Dirt," admitted in a press release.

"The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down," he added.