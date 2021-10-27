CMA Awards Adds Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and More to Performance Line-Up

The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, will air live from Nashville on ABC on Nov. 10

Get ready for even more star power at the upcoming CMA Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aldean and Underwood, who is nominated for entertainer of the year, will perform their hit collaboration "If I Didn't Love You," while Combs and Lambert, who are each nominated three times this year, including for entertainer the year, will also sing.

"See you on Nov 10," Lambert wrote on Twitter.

Old Dominion — who have won vocal group of the year for the past three years, and are nominated again — will bring their hit "I Was on a Boat That Day" to the stage, while Stapleton will sing "Cold." Stapleton is tied with Eric Church for most nominations this year; each have five.

"This is gonna be fun. Don't miss our performance on the #cmaawards November 10th on ABC," Old Dominion wrote on Twitter.

Brown and Young, who are each nominated three times this year, will sing "Famous Friends."

RELATED: 2020 CMA Awards: Biggest Moments From the Big Night in Country Music

The show, now in its 55th year, will be hosted by Luke Bryan, and will broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Bryan, 45, will be a first-time host when he takes the stage, marking the first time in 18 years a host has gone solo.

"Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering," Bryan, who is nominated for his turn on Jordan Davis' "Buy Dirt," admitted in a press release.

"The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down," he added.