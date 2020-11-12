Rascal Flatts 'Received a Positive COVID Test Within the Band' Ahead of 2020 CMA Awards

"As much as we were looking forward to performing at the CMA Awards tonight, we will no longer be attending," Rascal Flatts announced on Instagram during the show

A member of Rascal Flatts has tested positive for COVID-19.

During the 2020 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night, the band revealed on their Instagram account that they would no longer be attending the show after a band member tested positive for coronavirus.

It is unclear whether Gary LeVox, 50, Jay DeMarcus, 49, or Joe Don Rooney, 45, contracted the virus.

"Hey Y'all, we wanted to let you guys know that we have received a positive COVID test within the band," they shared in the announcement. "As much as we were looking forward to performing at the CMA Awards tonight, we will no longer be attending in the interest of everyone's safety. Some of our favorite moments have happened on the CMA Awards stage and we cannot wait to return!"

Rascal Flatts' announcement came shortly after Lady A revealed they were dropping out of the show after being exposed to COVID-19.

"So far, the three of us continue to test negative and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we've decided to stay home from the awards tonight," they said in the statement. "We'll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y'all!"

Fellow country star Lee Brice, 41, was also slated to perform at the award ceremony but revealed over the weekend that he had contracted COVID-19.

Florida Georgia Line was also removed from the night's lineup after Tyler Hubbard tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.