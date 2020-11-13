"But when I stood there accepting @cma song of the year, I realized it is much harder to forge your own path and sound than attempt to be a knock off of someone who’s already pioneered the genre," Morris tweeted

Maren Morris Reveals She Can 'Get Hurt' When People Say 'I’m Not Country' After CMA Award Wins

Maren Morris may have several country music awards under her belt (from this week alone), but she sometimes feels excluded from the genre.

Morris, who won three trophies at the CMA Awards Wednesday for female vocalist, single and song of the year, said she sometimes feels "hurt" when people say she's "not country."

"Coming down from the other night. I am still in awe," the 30-year-old tweeted on Friday. "Thank you to my friends and family, my fans and my Nashville peers for this honor."

"I still can get hurt when people claim I’m 'not country' but when I stood there accepting @cma song of the year, I realized it is much harder to forge your own path & sound than attempt to be a knock off of someone who’s already pioneered the genre," she added. "Thank you for accepting me."

Fans rallied to show their support for the star. "Super proud of you (as always) thanks for being such an inspiration," one person tweeted.

"We love you!" another added. "It’s what you deserve!!! So so proud of you!!!"

One Twitter user recognized Morris for her powerful acceptance speech, during which she celebrated some of her favorite Black female artists for their contributions to the country music genre.

"There are some [women] in my mind that I want to give recognition to because I'm just a fan of their music and they're as country as it gets," she said while accepting her award. "I just want them all to know how much we love them back. Check out their music after this. It's Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer, Rhiannon Giddens."

"There are so many amazing Black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre, and I know they're going to come after me and they've come before me, but you make this genre so, so beautiful," she added. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre."

Morris ended her speech with a cute shout-out to her 8-month-old son Hayes and her husband Ryan Hurd, who waited at the side of the stage to escort her back to her seat.

"This has just been the most magical night," she said. "Thank you country music. This means the world. Thank you."