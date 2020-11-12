"Out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home," the band wrote in a Twitter statement

Lady A Pulls Out of CMA Awards After Family Member Tests Positive for COVID: 'We'll Be Cheering On'

Lady A won't be appearing at the 2020 CMA Awards tonight.

The group — comprising Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood — announced an hour before Wednesday's awards show that they would no longer attend the show.

"Taking a look back at last year’s CMA Awards and all the fun that we have every year getting to hang out with our country music family,” the group captioned two photos on Instagram. “Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week.”

"So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight," they added.

Scott, who is up for vocal group of the year along with the rest of the band, was set to join Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban for "Be a Light." Lady A was also scheduled to perform with Darius Rucker.

"We’re bummed that we won’t be able to perform with Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but luckily Charles already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage!" they wrote. "We’ll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y’all! Stay safe out there 💛💛."

Kelley replaced Lee Brice in a duet with Carly Pearce for "I Hope You're Happy Now" after Brice tested positive for COVID-19. Their segment was pre-taped.

Lady A wasn't the only group that pulled out last minute from the awards show. Rascal Flatts also announced on their Instagram that they would no longer be performing after a band member tested positive.