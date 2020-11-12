Kelsea Ballerini Slams Pregnancy Speculation: I'm 'Just Carrying Around My Organs'

Kelsea Ballerini isn't cool with speculation about her body.

After a user tweeted asking if Ballerini could be pregnant following her CMA Awards performance Wednesday, the country star set the record straight: "I'm not."

"I'm sure you mean well, but it's incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant," the 27-year-old wrote in response. "I'm not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs."

"But if I were, I'd want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let's not judge bloat levels on the internet," she continued. (The user has since deleted their tweet.)

The "hole in the bottle" singer and husband Morgan Evans have previously spoken about being in "no rush" to have kids.

"I feel like everyone around us is having babies right now. It's unbelievable, even on the red carpet there are babies," her husband, 35, told Entertainment Tonight last year at the CMA red carpet.

"We're a little ways off from that, but we do very much look forward to that," he added.

After getting married in 2017, Ballerini said she was "stoked" to have babies someday, but not yet.

Image zoom Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

"I'm 24, I'm not in a rush," Ballerini told PEOPLE at the time. "It's something we're both stoked to do — one day down the track."

The pregnancy tweet exchange comes just hours after Ballerini hit the stage at the CMA Awards to perform her song "hole in the bottle." She also announced that she'll be releasing a remix of the song featuring none other than Shania Twain.

Image zoom Kelsea Ballerini | Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

"time to spill the wine...hole in the bottle with @ShaniaTwain out tomorrow at midnight est," she tweeted.