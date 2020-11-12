Kelsea Ballerini's performance was part of the star-studded lineup that included Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and many more

Kelsea Ballerini Performs 'Hole in the Bottle' at CMA Awards — and Announces Remix with Shania Twain

Kelsea Ballerini sure knows how to put on a show!

On Wednesday night, the country star, 27, hit the stage during the 2020 Country Music Association Awards to perform her pop-country bop "hole in the bottle."

Sporting a black and white tuxedo jumpsuit, Ballerini maintained high energy throughout her performance. Ahead of the show, she wrote on Twitter, "I swear I just came here to unwind and have one drink 😉🍷."

Right after her performance, Ballerini announced she will be releasing a "Hole in the Bottle" remix with country queen Shania Twain, tweeting: "time to spill the wine...hole in the bottle with @ShaniaTwain out tomorrow at midnight est."

Ballerini's performance comes just months after she made clear that she was let down after the Country Music Association left her with no award nominations this year.

"Putting out an album and working as hard as I can, even through a pandemic, I just felt disappointed to not be a part of a community that I work really hard to stand up for and be a face of and make music that I really do hope represents the genre well," Ballerini told PEOPLE at the time. "I just felt disappointed, and that's okay. That'll make me make a better record next time."

"Not that awards don't matter, because I really do think they do, and I think that's why I'm disappointed," she added. "Honestly, it helped me refocus on what matters to me and that truly is making the best music that I love and that I feel good about and making it for people that will show up for me in seats when I'm able to go back on tour."

Ballerini expressed similar sentiments on Twitter when nominations were announced.

"Last time this happened, I wrote 'homecoming queen' the next day about the feeling," she tweeted, referring to the single off kelsea. "Something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment."

This is the first time Ballerini hasn't been nominated for female vocalist of the year since she first scored a nod in 2015.