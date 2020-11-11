2020 CMA Awards: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

Carly Pearce, Lee Brice and Miranda Lambert were early winners ahead of Wednesday evening's awards show

The 2020 CMA Awards are airing tonight — but we already know a few early winners!

On Tuesday, the 54th iteration of the ever-popular country music awards show will be broadcasting live from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee and will be hosted by past CMA Award winners Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

Taking place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the CMA Awards were also held with an audience — albeit just the nominees, performers and their guests — unlike many other televised awards show events throughout the year.

Looking to see who won in each category? Check out the complete list of CMA Awards winners below, which will be updated through the evening:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” — Maren Morris

“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Never Will — Ashley McBryde Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

Old Dominion — Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bluebird” — Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones”— Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I'm Leaving” — Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You're Happy Now” — Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be A Light” — Thomas Rhett (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris (with Hozier)

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” — Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

“I Hope You're Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“Homemade” — Jake Owen

“I Hope You're Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One to Know” — Chris Stapleton

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR