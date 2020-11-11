2020 CMA Awards: Check Out the Complete Winners List!
Carly Pearce, Lee Brice and Miranda Lambert were early winners ahead of Wednesday evening's awards show
The 2020 CMA Awards are airing tonight — but we already know a few early winners!
On Tuesday, the 54th iteration of the ever-popular country music awards show will be broadcasting live from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee and will be hosted by past CMA Award winners Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.
Featuring show-stopping performances from Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, Keith Urban and Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, among many others, the show will also hand out various awards throughout the big night.
Taking place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the CMA Awards were also held with an audience — albeit just the nominees, performers and their guests — unlike many other televised awards show events throughout the year.
Looking to see who won in each category? Check out the complete list of CMA Awards winners below, which will be updated through the evening:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
- “Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs
- “Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones” — Maren Morris
- “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
- Never Will — Ashley McBryde Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
- Old Dominion — Old Dominion
- What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs
- Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
SONG OF THE YEAR
- “Bluebird” — Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones”— Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
- “Even Though I'm Leaving” — Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
- “I Hope You're Happy Now” — Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
- “More Hearts Than Mine” — Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
- “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
- “Be A Light” — Thomas Rhett (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)
- “The Bones” — Maren Morris (with Hozier)
- “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” — Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
- “I Hope You're Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
- “Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
- “Homemade” — Jake Owen
- “I Hope You're Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
- “Second One to Know” — Chris Stapleton
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
- Derek Wells, Guitar