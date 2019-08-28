Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne Lead CMA Awards Nods — and 'Old Town Road' Nabs a Nomination

The nominations for this year’s CMA Awards have been revealed!

Maren Morris leads the pack with six nods, with Brothers Osborne close behind with four. Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood received three nominations each, while Lil Nas X‘s and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road” — which was controversially banned from the country charts earlier this year before going on to become the longest-running No. 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 — picked up its own nomination. In a welcome change, longtime show host Underwood was among the nominees for the top prize in the traditionally male-dominated entertainer of the year category.

Jimmie Allen and new artist of the year nominee Ashley McBryde announced select categories live on Good Morning America, while vocal group and new artist of the year nominees Midland and new artist of the year nominee Morgan Wallen shared the remainder from the Billboard studio.

Brothers Osborne; Maren Morris; Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

See the full list of nominees below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Garth Brooks

• Eric Church

• Chris Stapleton

• Carrie Underwood

• Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

• “Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

• “GIRL” – Maren Morris

• “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

• “Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

• “Speechless” – Dan + Shay

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

GIRL – Maren Morris

SONG OF THE YEAR

• “Beautiful Crazy” Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

• “GIRL” Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

• “God’s Country” Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

• “Rainbow” Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

• “Tequila” Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Kelsea Ballerini

• Miranda Lambert

• Maren Morris

• Kacey Musgraves

• Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Dierks Bentley

• Luke Combs

• Thomas Rhett

• Chris Stapleton

• Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady Antebellum

• Little Big Town

• Midland

• Old Dominion

• Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• Florida Georgia Line

• Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

• “All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

• “Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

• “Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

• “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

• “What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• “Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

• “GIRL” – Maren Morris

• “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

• “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

• “Some Of It” – Eric Church

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Cody Johnson

• Ashley McBryde

• Midland

• Carly Pearce

• Morgan Wallen

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC, where Underwood will be joined by guest hosts and country icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.