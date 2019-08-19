She's Back! Carrie Underwood to Host the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire

The CMA Awards are switching things up this year.

On Monday, the Country Music Association announced that Carrie Underwood would once again return to host, but instead of decade-long mainstay Brad Paisley, she’ll be joined by guest hosts and country icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

The show, airing live Nov. 13 from Nashville, honors the men and women in the country music industry, and includes performances by country stars, as well as singers of other music genres.

This year marks the first time that Paisley, 46, will not host the award show alongside Underwood, 36. are known for bringing lighthearted humor and levity to the show, especially with their topical skits.

“The chemistry we have up there … I think you can take that for granted, but it’s really rare,” Underwood told PEOPLE in 2018.

His replacements are up for the challenge, however: Parton, 73, previously hosted the CMAs in 1988, while McEntire, 64, hosted from 1990-1992.

“Let’s go girls! I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13 💖,” Parton Tweeted Monday morning. McEntire added, “Can’t wait to join @carrieunderwood and @DollyParton at this year’s #CMAawards!!!”

Let’s go girls! I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13 💖 pic.twitter.com/XzR3Ah65vT — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 19, 2019

During the ACMs in April, host McEntire used her opening monologue to call out the glaring lack of women that were nominated for the show’s highest honor, entertainer of the year.

“Do you know it snowed in Las Vegas just a few weeks ago?” the country music icon said at the start of the ceremony. “Yeah, it was so cold, it froze us women out of entertainer of the year.”

“But you know what? That didn’t bother Kacey Musgraves, because she’s been too busy carrying all her Grammys around,” McEntire joked.

During the CMAs last year, Keith Urban won entertainer of the year, while Underwood herself was named the female vocalist of the year.

Nominees for the 53rd Annual CMA Awards will be announced Aug. 28, while the show will air Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.