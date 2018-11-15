CMA Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

Nicole Sands
November 14, 2018 08:00 PM

The trophies are out!

The 52nd annual CMA Awards aired Wednesday night, when country music’s best and brightest were honored at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The star-studded show was hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley featured presenters like Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and more, with performances from Underwood, herself,  Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Keith UrbanKenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini and many more.

Check out PEOPLE’s full CMA Awards coverage to get the latest news on country music’s biggest night.

See the complete winners list below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
​Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
​Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum
LANCO​
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves​
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson​
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson​
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar

