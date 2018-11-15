CMA Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

The trophies are out!

The 52nd annual CMA Awards aired Wednesday night, when country music’s best and brightest were honored at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star-studded show was hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley featured presenters like Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and more, with performances from Underwood, herself, Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini and many more.

Check out PEOPLE’s full CMA Awards coverage to get the latest news on country music’s biggest night.

See the complete winners list below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

​Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

​Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO​

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves​

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson​

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson​

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, Dobro

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Dann Huff, Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar