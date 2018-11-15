Nicole Kidman Congratulates Husband Keith Urban on His Big CMAs Win: 'We Were So Shocked'  

Nicole Kidman is one proud wife!

Less than an hour after her husband Keith Urban won the coveted Entertainer of the Year award at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards in Nashville, the actress, 51, wrote a sweet congratulatory message to him on Instagram.

“What a night! We were so shocked. Congratulations baby. #CMAAwards 🎉💕” she captioned the boomerang video of herself holding the award card over her face and unfolding it to reveal Urban’s name inside.

After his name was announced on Tuesday, a tearful Urban, 51, took the stage to accept the award, while his wife shed some tears of her own in the audience.

“Thank you so much,” Urban said. “Baby girl, I love you so much. I am shocked.”

He then referenced their two children, Faith, 7, and Sunday, 10 (whom he affectionately referred to as “Munchkin”). “Thank you for supporting me and loving me through all that I do,” he continued. “Thank you for supporting Daddy. You make it all worthwhile.”

The country star went on to thank his fans, country radio, and his late father, who died of cancer in 2015. “I wish my dad was alive to see this but I think he’s watching over me tonight,” he said. “I am very grateful that I get to do what I do.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ABC

Nicole Kidman ABC

Urban beat out fellow artists Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Kenny Chesney for the coveted title.

He was also nominated in two other categories: Male Vocalist of the Year, which ultimately went to Chris Stapleton, and Album of the Year for Graffiti U, which was awarded to Kacey Musgraves. And earlier in the night, Urban performed his hit song, “Never Comin’ Down.” Kidman has been her husband’s biggest supporter, often tagging along to his concerts, awards shows, and even collaborating with him on a special duet of his feminist-inspiring song “Female.”

The couple is known for being extra lovey-dovey on special occasions.

Most recently, Kidman shared a photo of the duo cuddling up alongside a half-eaten chocolate cake in celebration of the country singer’s 51st birthday.

“You’re so loved Keith Lionel. Happy birthday baby!” she captioned the image on Instagram, tagging the restaurant responsible for “#keithsfavouritecake.”

And on the Big Little Lies star’s birthday in June, Urban celebrated her big day with an acapella performance of “Happy Birthday” on stage at the Country USA Festival in Wisconsin.

“What a gift – my husband and everyone at @officialcusa Oshkosh WI singing me Happy Birthday!!” Kidman captioned a video of Urban.

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.