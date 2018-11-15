Country Stars Have the Best Comebacks When They Read Mean Tweets for the CMAs

Country stars proved on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they’re not going to let internet trolls stop them from enjoying Nashville’s biggest night!

In a new edition of the viral Mean Tweets series, artists ranging from Kacey Musgraves to the Brothers Osborne read aloud — and fired back at — some of the worst things people have said about them online. Airing after the 2018 Country Music Awards, the video drew some pretty high profile participants.

Highlights include Musgraves, 30, admitting that the insult she endured was accurate — her fashion isn’t, in fact, that country — and Jon Pardi‘s devastation when someone questioned both his talent and that of the Baja Men of “Who Let the Dogs Out” fame. “I love that song,” he wined.

In addition, Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts did a stellar Chad Kroeger impression in response to a tweet that accused his band of being worse than Nickelback.

The video begins with Jake Owens being told to “lick a fat pimple-covered d—k and so can all you fake f—ing ‘country’ people with your boots and flannels.”

After Musgraves was advised to put more clothes on, the “Die a Happy Man” singer read, “I bet Thomas Rhett’s jeans are bedazzled.” Then Midland were told, “The guys in @MidlandOfficial all look like Sacha Baron Cohen in various disguises,” before offering up their own Borat impression.

Dierks Bentley couldn’t stop laughing as he read, “Dierks Bentley sucks and I’ll be happy to tell him about it Saturday night at his concert.”

Luke Combs was especially enthused to hear that he “looks like the human manifestation of cornbread.” In fact, he couldn’t resist chuckling, ” I like that one. That one’s good.”

And to conclude, Dan + Shay happily “touched d—ks” after a “fan” accused them of doing so in their spare time. “D— right we do,” they said.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley Jason Davis/FilmMagic

The star studded CMAs, hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley since 2008, featured presenters like Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and more, with performances from Underwood herself, Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, and Kelsea Ballerini, among many others.

