Whether it’s on the road or at home together, newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans make sure to love each other like they mean it—especially because they’re so wildly busy.

On the red carpet ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, the country superstars shared their plans for their special date night amid leading careers that make it a challenge to be by each other’s side.

“We were just asking each other, we were like, this year alone, have we spent more or less than 50 percent of the year together, and we’re both like, probably like less than 30,” Ballerini, 25, tells PEOPLE. “It’s been a crazy year so I think we need like a time bank over the holidays, it’s been crazy.”

“We literally just started that conversation as we walked in,” Evans laughed. “We were like ‘where do you want to go after this? Home? No? Maybe out? Let’s see how we feel afterwards!’ There’s plenty going on though, so I’d say we’ll end up somewhere fun.”

It’s a big night for Ballerini, not only does she finally have her man by her side, but she’s also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and taking the stage to perform her new single "Miss Me More," which Evans calls “a big deal” being that the "I Hate Love Songs" singer is not known for her coordination.

“It’s a different performance for me,” she reveals. “We have 16 dancers and so it’s a lot of movement and a lot of coordination, which I’m not known for my coordination – I’m very not coordinated – so we’ve had a ton of rehearsals and at this point I’m just hopeful that I don’t fall. New territory for me!”

While he has yet to see the performance in person, he reveals he saw a video of it and is “very excited.”

“It’s kind of a big deal,” Evans, 33, says. “I mean, I heard it was gonna be a big deal and then I saw it and was like that’s kind of a big deal!”

After meeting in March 2016 when they cohosted an award show in his native Australia, Ballerini and Evans were pronounced husband and wife Dec. 2, 2017 on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. PeopleTV, the advertiser-supported OTT streaming service from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, will live stream its Country Music Association Awards pre-show, “PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: CMA Awards,” beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. The show will wrap before the ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET.