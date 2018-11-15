Keith Urban Thanks His Fans in Post-CMAs Clip as Nicole Kidman Giggles in the Background — Watch

Keith Urban had the sweetest afterparty following his major CMA Awards victory — a hangout at home with wife Nicole Kidman!

After winning the Entertainer of the Year award, the “Never Comin’ Down” singer, 51, filmed an Instagram video to express his gratitude. “Hey everyone, it’s Keith here in the kitchen.” In the background, the Big Little Lies actress, 51, let out a happy giggle.

“Just got home from the most epic CMA night tonight,” Urban continued. Kidman then ambushed Urban, planting a smooch on his cheek before rushing away.

“Thank you, baby girl,” Urban, who was also nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, said sweetly. “Thank you. I just want to say thank you to every person that voted.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

“All the fans, you guys are phenomenal. You are phenomenal. You have no idea how much this award means to me. Thank you. The Graffiti U tour has been such a blast, and we’re still on it and on the road. But thank you, every single one of you. Country radio, I love you,” Urban concluded. “This means the world to me tonight. God bless every one of you.”

“You deserve it!” Scotty McCreery said in the comment section.

“Yes dude,” Morgan Evans wrote. “So well deserved. So so well deserved!!!”

Kidman had already praised her man on Instagram. Alongside a boomerang in which she opened and closed the card announcing Urban’s win, Kidman wrote, “What a night! We were so shocked. Congratulations baby.”

As Urban accepted the award on Wednesday, he paid tribute to a number of family members. “Baby girl I love you so much,” he gushed to his wife. “I am shocked.”

“Thank you for supporting me and loving me through all that I do,” he said about daughters Faith, 7, and Sunday, 10. “Thank you for supporting Daddy. You make it all worthwhile.”

“I wish my dad was alive to see this but I think he’s watching over me tonight,” he continued. “I am very grateful that I get to do what I do.”

Urban had previously opened up in a PEOPLE Now clip about his post-show plans. “It’s always different. It’s always different,” he said. “Sometimes you’re starving, so you go hit a burger joint or something. We have a Shake Shack open near us, so I’mma hit that.”