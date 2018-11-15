Keith Urban Tearfully Accepts CMA Entertainer of the Year: 'I Wish My Dad Was Alive to See This'

Keith Urban was the big winner at the CMA Awards!

Lionel Richie took the stage to present the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer with the coveted Entertainer of the Year award.

A tearful Urban took the stage to accept, while his wife Nicole Kidman shed a few tears in the audience.

“Thank you so much,” Urban said. “Baby girl I love you so much. I am shocked.”



Then, he referenced their two children, Faith, 7, and Sunday, 10 (whom he affectionately referred to as “Munchkin”). “Thank you for supporting me and loving me through all that I do,” he continued. “Thank you for supporting Daddy. You make it all worthwhile.”

Nicole Kidman ABC

The country star then went on to thank his fans, country radio, and his late father, who died of cancer in 2015.

“I wish my dad was alive to see this because I think he’s watching over me tonight,” he said. “I am very grateful that I get to do what I do.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman ABC

Urban beat out fellow artists Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kenny Chesney for the coveted title.

He was also nominated in two other categories: Male Vocalist of the Year, which ultimately went to Chris Stapleton, and Album of the Year for Graffiti U, which was awarded to Kacey Musgraves.

Earlier in the night, Urban performed his hit song “Never Comin’ Down.”

Following the show, Kidman took to Instagram to congratulate her husband.

“What a night! We were so shocked. Congratulations baby,” Kidman captioned a Boomerang in which she opened the envelope containing Urban’s name.

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.