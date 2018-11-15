Garth Brooks Moves Wife Trisha Yearwood to Tears with CMAs Performance of New Song Dedicated to Her

Garth Brooks made Trisha Yearwood — and himself — cry at the 2018 CMAs.

During a performance of his never-before-heard love song “Stronger Than Me,” which he penned about their relationship, his wife of 13 years sat in the audience and starting tearing up.

Toward the end of his performance, Brooks himself also shed a few tears as the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Earlier in the night, Yearwood admitted to PEOPLE she was “nervous” to hear the song for the first time on such a big night in front of so many people. “I have no idea what’s going to happen,” she said.

But Brooks promised it would resonate with her and the rest of the audience. “It’s so her,” he told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “Everybody that loves anybody in a couples situation, no matter which one is the leader of the family, it doesn’t matter. This song is going to hit home.”

So which one is the leader of their family? Both Brooks and Yearwood agree she’s got that covered.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

“I’m wearing the pants,” Yearwood said with a laugh.

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m.