Yeehaw! It’s almost time for country music’s biggest night.

If it’s anything like the past years, the 52nd Annual CMA Awards will feature heartwarming performances, a few jokes from the hosts, and some surprising and exciting reward reveals. Here is everything you need to know before Wednesday night.

Who’s Hosting?

For the 11th time in a row, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will cohost the night. Throughout the years, the pair have had some unforgettable moments, including a 2008 comedic parody entitled, “Mamas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Kanye,” or the 2011 “Tim and Faith Have Barbies” sketch.

However, one of their most memorable moments was when Paisley took the stage to reveal the sex of a then five-months-pregnant Underwood’s baby. “I’m so happy! I know something y’all don’t know!” he announced before telling the crowd she’d be having a boy.

Since Underwood is pregnant again this year, one can only imagine what Paisley has up his sleeve during their comedic sketches.

Who’s Performing?

This year’s ceremony promises to be full of star-studded performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Keith Urban and, of course, Underwood herself.

Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne joined the lineup, alongside Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Garth Brooks, Lauren Alaina, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples, Luke Combs, Midland and Brett Young.

The Pistol Annies will also be uniting on the stage for the first time since their surprise concert announcing new music, and Miranda Lambert will perform without her girl group alongside Jason Aldean for their hit duet “Drowns the Whiskey.”

The show will also feature “special appearances” from Lindsay Ell, Vince Gill, Sierra Hull, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, David Lee Murphy, Jon Pardi, Carson Peters, Marty Stuart and Cole Swindell.

What About the Nominees?

Stapleton leads the pack of CMA nominees with five nods, including entertainer of the year, single of the year and record of the year following the release of his album, From A Room: Volume 2.

Aldean and Urban each earned three nominations, with both stars competing against Stapleton for entertainer of the year.

Meanwhile, Underwood, garnered two nods, including female vocalist of the year.

See the full list of nominations here.

Who Decides the Winners?

The nominees and winners are chosen by the 6,300 industry professional members of Country Music Association. Established in 1958, CMA was the first trade organization dedicated to a specific genre of music. The first CMA Awards show was held in 1967 and it has since become the longest-running annual music awards program on network television.

How Do I Watch?

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

PeopleTV, the advertiser-supported OTT streaming service from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, will live stream its Country Music Association Awards pre-show, “PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: CMA Awards,” beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. The show will wrap before the ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET.