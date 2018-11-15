Chris Stapleton Thanks Pregnant Wife Morgane and Soon-to-Be 5 Kids Onstage at the CMAs

When Chris Stapleton won male vocalist of the year at the CMAs on Wednesday, he used his time onstage to thank his growing family.

“I’m real proud of this award. I want to thank my kids who put up with me being gone quite a bit and not always being as good of a dad as I would always like to be,” Stapleton, 40, said during an emotional acceptance speech.

“I love you so much … you share me with all these people and I appreciate it. I want to thank my wife for always being my rock and taking care of me and helping me find the right thing to be and the right thing to do,” he added about his pregnant wife Morgane, whom he kissed on his way up to the stage.

Earlier in the night, the couple hit the stage with Maren Morris, Mavis Staples and Marty Stuart for a soulful medley.

Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples, Morgane Stapleton and Marty Stuart

Just seven months after the couple welcomed twin boys, the father of four announced at his recent N.Y.C. concert that he and Morgane, 35, are expecting their fifth child.

Morgane Stapleton Michael Loccisano/Getty

“Some of you may know that we have four children,” the musician said, according to a video published by The Blast. “We just had twins, about seven months ago. Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

The couple, who wed in 2007, are already parents to three sons and one daughter but have chosen not to publicly reveal their names.

After his twin boys were born in April, Stapleton gave Reba McEntire the honor of announcing their arrival when he won album of the year at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, which he was unable to attend.

“Those little rascals came a little bit early,” McEntire said, adding that Stapleton and his wife were home in Nashville with their new babies. “Hot off the press! Twin boys.”

Chris later wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for sharing our good news @Reba! We couldn’t have dreamed up a better day. Morgane & the boys are doing great & we appreciate everyone’s support!”

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.