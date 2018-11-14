Chris Lane Talks Relationship with Lauren Bushnell: 'I Finally Found My Take Back Home Girl'

A bachelor no more!

Wednesday night, Chris Lane opened up about his new romance with The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell.

“It’s brand new. It’s been a while for me,” Lane, 34, told PEOPLE exclusively during the Country Music Association Awards red carpet live-stream from Nashville.

“I finally found my take back home girl,” Lane added, quoting his hit 2017 Tori Kelly duet, "Take Back Home Girl." He adds, “See what I did there?”

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell John Shearer/WireImage

Lane and Bushnell, 28, simultaneously announced their relationship and made it red carpet official Tuesday night when they attended the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards together in Nashville.

The pair confirmed their romance Wednesday.

“It’s brand new and they are enjoying spending time together,” a rep for Lane told PEOPLE.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It’s unclear how Lane and Bushnell met, but the reality TV star appeared in the singer’s recent vertical music video for his latest single “I Don’t Know About You.”

And the Nashville star just so happens to be a member of Bachelor Nation. He revealed during a 2016 interview with Nash Country Daily that he was upset about an episode of JoJo Fletcher‘s season ending in “to be continued…” and even performed on a date for Nick Viall.

Bushnell and Bachelor suitor Ben Higgins ended their engagement in May 2017; her relationship with Lane comes less than three months after breaking up with ex Devin Antin, whom she dated for a year.

