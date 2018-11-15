Brad Paisley Gifts Carrie Underwood Bubble Wrap Dress on CMAs Stage After Her 'Really Bad Fall'

Carrie Underwood is now healed after a terrifying fall outside her Nashville home a year ago — and poking fun at her tumble.

While co-hosting the CMA Awards on Wednesday with Brad Paisley, the “Cry Pretty” singer — who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher — changed into a (very chic!) dress made out of bubble wrap.

Already a mom to 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael, Underwood announced earlier in the night she and Fisher are expecting another boy.

“Last year, I don’t know if you all heard, but two days after last year’s show, she took a really bad fall,” said Paisley during a bit. “So tonight that’s not gonna happen again — not on my watch! Put this on.” Shot back Underwood: “Yeah, I’m not gonna wear this.” Paisley went on to pop several of the bubbles in Underwood’s new gown.

Shortly after the CMAs last year, Underwood broke her wrist during the scary fall on her front porch. And in January, the country star revealed that in the same accident, she suffered an injury to her face, which resulted in more than 40 stitches.

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” Underwood wrote in a letter to her fan club in January.

After stepping away from the spotlight for nearly six months, the American Idol alum returned to the stage in April at the ACMs for an emotional performance in Las Vegas.

Following the accident, Underwood kept a low-profile on social media but slowly revealed more of her face in photos leading up to the award show.

During a recent interview with Vulture, the “Before He Cheats” singer opened up about how the accident took a toll on her mentally and physically.

“I felt like the differences were more in my head than they were in anybody else’s that would listen to the things I was doing. I had wanted to be in the studio sooner than I was, actually recording these songs, but I had stitches inside my mouth, outside my mouth. It was physically impossible,” Underwood told the outlet.

“Going into the studio for the first time, it was a mind game: ‘Do I sound the same? Is my diction the same? Does my mouth move the same as it did before?” Underwood recounted.

“I would sing something and then look at David [Garcia] and be like, ‘Did that all come out clearly?’ My m’s and b’s and p’s were kind of the issue. And he was like, ‘I thought it sounded great,’” the Grammy award winner said of her producer.

While it was difficult for Underwood to initially accept that her injury had an effect on her vocals, she’s now come to accept it.

“Things change just as you get older; muscles change. I kind of expect I’m not always going to sound like I’m 22 coming off of American Idol. Hopefully, I get better,” she added.

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.