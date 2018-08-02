Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley Return — for the 11th Year! — to Host the 2018 CMA Awards

They’ve been a dynamic duo for over a decade — and Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood aren’t done yet. The pair will host the CMA Awards for the 11th year in a row, the Country Music Association announced Thursday.

The superstars will take their spots on stage Wednesday, Nov. 14 in Nashville for country music’s biggest night, airing at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Paisley, 45, and Underwood, 35, are known for the humor they bring to the show, and this year’s 52nd CMA Awards will likely be no different. Before the 2017 show, the two discussed their approach to making jokes in such a tense year for politics and culture.

“We just want to make fun of things that are funny,” Underwood, told PEOPLE at the time. “We’ve always tried to keep that in our minds, but this year more than ever … I hope that people don’t take clips and things out of context — that’s the most frustrating part, I think.”

In 2017, Paisley said he was grateful to have more distance from politics and that it’s easier to joke about them “in off years.” For the guitarist, the event is also about “uplifting our community and our industry … Humor is an important aspect. It may be more important than ever that we make some people laugh this year.”

This year’s nominations will be announced by Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay and Sugarland on ABC’s Good Morning America live from Nashville on Aug. 28.