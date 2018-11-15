Brett Young and Taylor Mills Were 'Chasing the Sun' on Their Honeymoon Before Jetting to CMAs

Newlyweds Brett Young and Taylor Mills jetted off to the islands of St. John and St. Croix for their honeymoon, but bad weather derailed some of their plans.

“The islands were pouring rain so we decided to pull an audible and run to Miami for a couple of days and get a little sunshine before we got back to cold, rainy Nashville,” Young told PEOPLE on the CMA Awards red carpet.

“We were chasing the sun, that was the goal,” Mills added.

The pair tied the knot at the Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, California on Nov. 3 in front of 200 of their closest friends and family. They chose to write custom vows and didn’t do a first look photo or sleep in the same bed the night before saying “I Do.”

Young, who had been speculating he was going to cry during his big day, admitted he shed plenty of tears when he first saw Mills walking down the aisle.

“The first thing she said to me when she finally got up to the front was, ‘Not yet! Don’t do it right now. You’re going to make me do it,'” he said. “I tried to snap into work mode real quick and turn them off. But yeah, I broke down a little bit. I was fighting it back pretty hard.”

The pair — who met more than 10 years ago and even broke up for two years after he moved to Nashville to pursue songwriting — joked that the biggest difference is that now Mills is “stuck” with Young.

“Her dad made a joke: he gets his wife back and I get to now have my wife,” Young said. “I think the biggest difference now is just that the wedding planning is over and we get to kind of settle into it.”

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.