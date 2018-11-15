Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones Say Dancing with the Stars is Like a '3 Month Marriage'

To Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and her partner Bobby Bones, competing on the show is a lot like a marriage.

“We have some rehearsals that are a lot of fun and we dance all the way through it, and we have some rehearsals where we want to kill each other on the show,” Burgess tells PeopleTV ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday. “It’s like we’re in a marriage — we’re in a three month marriage.”

The two will be stepping into high gear for Monday’s finale, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and Bones is still surprised at how far he’s made it.

“I’m not the best dancer,” the on-air radio personality says. “It’s all [Sharna], I just hold on tight.”

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess John Shearer/WireImage

While Bones, 38, doesn’t think his dancing skills are top-notch, Burgess, 33, says there’s not a thing she would change about him.

“I don’t want to change any of Bobby’s quirks,” she says. “I think all of them make him awesome right down to when he dances with his mouth wide open and with his eyes looking up to the sky.”

Burgess says that even though she originally didn’t appreciate it when Bones busted out the Floss earlier this season, the move grew on her.

“I didn’t like that at first,” she says. “It took me by surprise. But now, I’m into it.”

Though DWTS is coming to an end soon, it’s not the last time Bones will be hitting the small screen. He’s joining the next season of American Idol, which airs in 2019, as the show’s in-house mentor.

“Listen, I do a little bit of everything so they want me to teach them things, what do I know?” he jokes. “I’m exhausted, right? We’ve been dancing for 10 weeks, every day for eight hours a day. I’m delirious. Where am I? Where are we?”

Bones and Burgess will present during the CMA Awards, and Burgess says it’s an exciting moment for her as a “huge fan of country music.”

“I was just saying to Bobby that I’m really trying to keep it cool right now, but I’m kind of geeking out,” she says. “Garth Brooks just told me I look really pretty. I want to see Dan + Shay. I’m a fan of so many artists that are here tonight, and I’m just really happy to be here.”

The 52nd annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.