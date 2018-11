For the second year in a row, the CMA Awards had a somber opening, this time in memory of those who died last week in the mass shooting at country night at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

“On behalf of our country music community, I want to say that tonight’s show is lovingly dedicated to the 12 individuals who we lost far too soon just a week ago tonight at the Borderline in Thousand Oaks, California,” Garth Brooks said, lights illuminating the arena behind him. “Tonight, let’s celebrate their lives.” A moment of silence followed.