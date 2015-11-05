Who Won Big at the CMAs? See the Full Winners List!

The 49th Annual CMA Awards have taken over Nashville – and your favorite singers are claiming trophies.

After co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley drew big laughs while opening the show on Sunday, Little Big Town won the first honor of the night, hitting the stage to accept the award for single of the year.

The competition got even more intense when the entertainer of the year category rolled around, as superstars Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Miranda Lambert were all nominated. In the end, Bryan’s name was called, making him the winner for two years in a row.

Read on for the complete list of nominees, with the winners appearing in bold:

Single of the Year

“American Kids,” Kenny Chesney

"Girl Crush," Little Big Town

“I Don’t Dance,” Lee Brice

“Take Your Time,” Sam Hunt

“Talladega,” Eric Church

Song of the Year (Award goes to songwriter)

“American Kids,” Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird and Shane McAnally

"Girl Crush," Liz Rose, Lori McKenna and Hillary Lindsey

“Like a Cowboy,” Randy Houser and Brice Long

“Like a Wrecking Ball,” Eric Church and Casey Beathard

“Take Your Time,” Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Thompson Square

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Lee Ann Womack

Kelsea Ballerini

Album of the Year

Old Boots, New Dirt, Jason Aldean

Pageant Material, Kacey Musgraves

Pain Killer, Little Big Town

The Big Revival, Kenny Chesney

Traveller, Chris Stapleton

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Don’t miss a beat of country music news, photos and videos! Click here to get all this and more in the PEOPLE Country Newsletter.

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Blake Shelton

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Rascal Flatts

The Band Perry

Zac Brown Band

New Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“Django and Jimmie,” Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard

“Lonely Tonight,” Blake Shelton featuring Ashley Monroe

"Raise ‘Em Up," Keith Urban featuring Eric Church

“Smokin’ and Drinkin’,” Miranda Lambert featuring Little Big Town

“Wild Child,” Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter

Music Video of the Year

“Biscuits,” Kacey Musgraves

“Girl Crush,” Little Big Town

"Girl in a Country Song," Maddie & Tae

“Little Red Wagon,” Miranda Lambert

“Something in the Water,” Carrie Underwood

Musician of the Year

Sam Bush (Mandolin)

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dan Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)