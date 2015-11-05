Who Won Big at the CMAs? See the Full Winners List!

The 49th Annual CMA Awards have taken over Nashville – and your favorite singers are claiming trophies.
After co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley drew big laughs while opening the show on Sunday, Little Big Town won the first honor of the night, hitting the stage to accept the award for single of the year.
The competition got even more intense when the entertainer of the year category rolled around, as superstars Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Miranda Lambert were all nominated. In the end, Bryan’s name was called, making him the winner for two years in a row.
Read on for the complete list of nominees, with the winners appearing in bold:
Single of the Year
“American Kids,” Kenny Chesney
"Girl Crush," Little Big Town
“I Don’t Dance,” Lee Brice
“Take Your Time,” Sam Hunt
“Talladega,” Eric Church
Song of the Year (Award goes to songwriter)
“American Kids,” Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird and Shane McAnally
"Girl Crush," Liz Rose, Lori McKenna and Hillary Lindsey
“Like a Cowboy,” Randy Houser and Brice Long
“Like a Wrecking Ball,” Eric Church and Casey Beathard
“Take Your Time,” Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Thompson Square
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Lee Ann Womack
Kelsea Ballerini
Album of the Year
Old Boots, New Dirt, Jason Aldean
Pageant Material, Kacey Musgraves
Pain Killer, Little Big Town
The Big Revival, Kenny Chesney
Traveller, Chris Stapleton
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Blake Shelton
Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Rascal Flatts
The Band Perry
Zac Brown Band
New Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
“Django and Jimmie,” Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard
“Lonely Tonight,” Blake Shelton featuring Ashley Monroe
"Raise ‘Em Up," Keith Urban featuring Eric Church
“Smokin’ and Drinkin’,” Miranda Lambert featuring Little Big Town
“Wild Child,” Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter
Music Video of the Year
“Biscuits,” Kacey Musgraves
“Girl Crush,” Little Big Town
"Girl in a Country Song," Maddie & Tae
“Little Red Wagon,” Miranda Lambert
“Something in the Water,” Carrie Underwood
Musician of the Year
Sam Bush (Mandolin)
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dan Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)